HLM Architects appoints new Studio Director in Birmingham

Award‑winning architecture practice HLM Architects has appointed Simon Reid as Studio Director of its Birmingham studio, due to open this summer.

Simon joins from Lungfish Architects, where he served as Managing Director, and brings 15-years’ experience in leading multi-disciplinary teams and delivering high‑impact public sector and community projects across the Midlands.

HLM’s Birmingham studio will become the practice’s eighth location across the UK and Ireland, joining its existing studios in Sheffield, London, Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

It will place HLM at the centre of one of the UK’s fastest-evolving regions – home to major regeneration schemes, ambitious decarbonisation initiatives, expanding healthcare and education estates, and long‑term infrastructure investment across the West Midlands and into Wales.

Simon and his team will collaborate closely with colleagues across HLM’s national network. HLM will recruit architects, interior designers and landscape architects to operate across the education, defence, justice, healthcare and commercial sectors, aiming to create a team of up to twelve within the first full year of operation.

HLM already has a strong track record in the West Midlands, with notable projects including Three Snowhill – a premier 17-storey, 420,000 sq ft Grade A office building in Birmingham’s central business district. The new studio will provide a platform to expand this portfolio and strengthen client relationships across the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Studio Director Simon Reid said:

“I’m delighted to be joining HLM Architects and to be launching our new Birmingham studio.

“The Midlands is experiencing a wave of regeneration and long-term investment across public services, infrastructure and placemaking. Establishing a permanent base here gives us the opportunity to work even more closely with clients and partners, to grow our regional presence, and to support the delivery of projects that have real and lasting social impact.”

Philip Watson, Chair and Head of Design of HLM Architects, added:

“Opening our eighth HLM studio, right in the heart of Birmingham, is an important milestone for our practice. It reflects the momentum we’re building and the scale of opportunity across the West Midlands, from major health and education programmes to long‑term justice, defence and emergency services estates.

“Strengthening our national resilience and deepening our regional presence is a strategic priority for HLM. Birmingham provides the ideal base to broaden our reach, enhance our framework capabilities, and tap into a new and diverse talent pool. As a Brummie myself, it’s great to be returning to the city, and we are thrilled to welcome Simon to the team and excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Three Snowhill, one of HLM’s existing projects, in Birmingham.

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