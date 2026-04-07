Hygiene and Acoustic Standards delivered for Alhambra Centre, Barnsley

The Alhambra Centre in Barnsley, once a shopping centre, is undergoing a major transformation into a town centre health hub. This redevelopment aims to alleviate growing pressures on Barnsley Hospital by providing easily accessible healthcare services in a more central location. To support this transition, the interior design required a ceiling solution that met rigorous hygiene and acoustic standards while delivering strong aesthetic impact.
CHALLENGE
The project team faced several key challenges in transforming the Alhambra Centre into a functional and welcoming health hub. Aesthetic appeal was one of the top priorities, as the space required a fresh, modern look with a visually impactful ceiling design that would not only impress visitors but also create a calming and visually comfortable environment or all users.
Hygiene compliance was equally important. Given the building’s new role as a healthcare facility, all materials, including ceiling systems, needed to meet strict hospital-grade hygiene standards to ensure a safe and sanitary environment for patients and staff.
Acoustic performance also had to be carefully considered. A calm, quiet atmosphere is essential in healthcare settings, especially in waiting areas and treatment rooms. The team needed a ceiling solution that could help manage sound effectively to promote patient comfort and well-being.
Lastly, service integration and accessibility presented a practical challenge. The ceiling system had to accommodate complex mechanical and electrical installations while still allowing easy access for future maintenance, ensuring long-term functionality without compromising design.
SOLUTION
Following a CPD session with Zentia and a review of relevant case studies, the architectural team, James Totty Partnership, selected a range of Zentia ceiling solutions to address the project’s diverse and complex requirements.
In the reception and waiting areas, the architect envisioned a bold, eye-catching ceiling feature to make a strong first impression. They opted for Sonify Curved Baffles in a mixture of green and black, installed on the patented Sonify Create grid system. This combination not only delivered the striking visual impact they were after, but also provided Class A sound absorption to ensure patients would be in an acoustically comfortable space.
For the circulation spaces, the team chose Prestige SL2 Planks. These were selected for their modern, streamlined appearance and, importantly, their ease of accessibility. In areas with frequent foot traffic and the need for ongoing service access, these planks offer a practical and efficient solution that supports long-term maintenance without compromising the aesthetic.
In the clinical and utility areas, performance and hygiene were essential. The team specified Biobloc Acoustic tiles for treatment rooms and general medical zones, where sound control and cleanliness are essential. The Biobloc Acoustic tile delivers both excellent sound absorption, and compliance with hospital-grade hygiene standards, such as the Health Building Note 00-10 Part B: Walls and Ceilings, due to its additional coating that actively inhibits the growth of micro-organisms.
For high-moisture environments such as shower rooms, Hydrabloc was chosen for its 100% Humidity Resistance (RH), water resistance, and easy-clean properties, ensuring both durability and safety in demanding conditions.
However, Zentia’s involvement did not end with supplying products. The team delivered a full Sonify 3D Studio design service, working closely with the architects to bring the ceiling vision to life. In addition, Zentia collaborated with main contractor’s O&P Construction and installers JR Whinfrey Ltd to provide detailed system walkthroughs, support with quotations and order planning, and on-site guidance during installation to ensure a smooth project delivery.
The redesigned Alhambra Centre is set to become a welcoming, efficient health hub with ceilings that do more than cover the space – they define it. With bold design statements in public areas and robust technical performance in clinical zones, Zentia’s ceiling systems have helped ensure the redevelopment meets both functional demands and architectural ambition.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals