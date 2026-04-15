Low Carbon Construction plans to deliver one million homes backed by LSE listing

Low Carbon Construction Plc, a UK-based house manufacturer, has set out plans to deliver large-scale affordable housing across the UK, alongside proposals to pursue a London Stock Exchange listing to support delivery.



The combined strategy positions the UK-based house manufacturer at the centre of efforts to address the UK’s housing shortage, at a time when delivery rates continue to fall short of national targets.

Data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government indicates that approximately 196,500 homes were added to England’s housing stock between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025, well below the 300,000 homes to meet the Government’s ambition of 1.5 million homes.

Forecasts show that the UK could miss this target by nearly half if current trends continue.

The company argues that traditional construction methods alone cannot meet demand due to labour shortages, material constraints and planning delays.

Bridgette Farrow, Main Board Director of Low Carbon Construction Plc, said the initiative aims to shift the national conversation from ambition to delivery.

“The ambition to build 1.5 million homes reflects the scale of the housing crisis, but the reality is that delivery is already falling behind. Without structural change in how homes are financed, approved and built, the gap will continue to widen. Our model is designed to address that challenge head-on.”

The company’s Offsite/Onsite construction system combines factory-manufactured components with coordinated onsite assembly, enabling high-volume housing delivery while maintaining compliance with national technical and environmental standards.

Under the proposal, Low Carbon Construction Plc aims to deliver one million affordable homes.

The plan proposes between 75 and 100 new large-scale communities nationwide, alongside 100 to 200 smaller urban extensions, supported by up to 1,000 ‘flying assembly factories’ operating concurrently.



These developments would integrate housing with schools, transport infrastructure, employment hubs, renewable energy systems and public open space.

The company also proposes that major housing developments be designated as nationally significant projects, enabling faster decision-making through central planning processes to support large-scale delivery.

To deliver at this scale, Low Carbon Construction Plc has confirmed plans to pursue a full listing on the London Stock Exchange, unlocking access to private capital and ensuring the delivery of its national housing strategy.

The company said that recent reforms to UK listing rules, introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority, have created a more accessible environment for growth companies seeking to raise long-term investment.

“The UK needs homes at scale, and that requires capital at scale,” added Bridgette. “Listing on the London Stock Exchange allows us to bring in long-term investors to support the infrastructure, manufacturing and delivery systems needed to make this plan a reality.”

The company is currently engaging with IPO sponsors, institutional investors, banks and equity partners to support the next phase of its growth.

Low Carbon Construction Plc shared that its housing model meets Technical Housing Standards, Nationally Described Space Standards and Part M of the Building Regulations, while aligning with Future Homes Standard principles and the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard.

The scale of the challenge is reinforced by wider economic and social data. A report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, commissioned by Shelter and the National Housing Federation, highlights the broader economic case for large-scale housing delivery, estimating that building and managing 90,000 social homes in a single year could generate £51.2 billion in net economic benefit over 30 years.

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million households remain on council waiting lists, with approximately 350,000 living in temporary accommodation in England alone.

Against this backdrop, Low Carbon Construction Plc says its manufacturing-led approach offers a route to bridge the gap between ambition and delivery.

The company reports that approximately 180 organisations have expressed support for the initiative, with further engagement underway across the construction, finance and infrastructure sectors.

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