Plans lodged for new Salford neighbourhood

Proposals for a major riverside scheme in a key regeneration area within Salford have been submitted to Salford City Council by Euan Kellie Property Solutions.

Designed by DLA Architecture for Crescent Investments LLC Limited and developers Forshaw Group, the proposed scheme is centred on three brick-fronted residential towers comprising 814 homes.

Proposals also include a two-storey community pavilion, designed to be used flexibly with the potential for commercial, retail, hospitality and community use to meet requirements of the growing neighbourhood.

Significant areas of public space will be delivered within the site too, alongside improved access to the Irwell Riverside Path, enhancing connections to Salford Quays and Manchester City Centre.

Following public consultation last year, the scheme has been updated to provide an increased amount of public realm along the front of Regent Road, totalling 6,000 sqm, providing a high-quality arrival space for residents and visitors.

The reimagining of the site delivers enhanced accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists to the Irwell Riverside Path, with a well-designed landscaped ramp and area of tiered seating to the waterfront area.

The significant investment in the public realm, which frames the three residential towers and the new community pavilion, supports the vision for the site and the wider regeneration of the Ordsall Waterfront Area.

Riverside Place, Salford – Credit DLA Architecture

James Ketley, associate director at Euan Kellie Property Solutions, said: “This is not only a major milestone in the evolution of Riverside Place, but a landmark moment for the Ordsall Waterfront Area.

“The proposed development is situated in a fantastic waterfront location that capitalises on direct pedestrian routes to nearby Salford Quays and Manchester City Centre and will deliver new homes and community infrastructure that are two elements central to the success of a place.”

Lyndon Forshaw CEO, Forshaw Group, added: “We have worked to improve our plans following consultation with the local community last year. The final plans submitted are focussed on community integration with the existing Ordsall neighbourhood, providing a community pavilion at the heart of the scheme. We have also been able to increase the area of public realm on the Regent Road frontage for all to enjoy and improve the shared amenity space for the new residents within the new residential buildings”.

Jonathan Knowles, Director at DLA Architecture, concluded: “Riverside Place brings to life the vision for the reimagining of the Ordsall Waterfront Area, seamlessly integrating the new development into the existing community, opening access to the Irwell Riverside Path and creating a new neighbourhood that everyone can enjoy. The architecture and public realm are designed to re-establish a strong physical and visual connection to the Irwell, as well as providing 814 much-needed homes. In total, the scheme introduces over 1.5 acres of new public realm. The Pavilion is conceived as a civic marker within the masterplan, with retail, hospitality and community uses, ensuring this stretch of waterfront becomes a destination.

“Riverside Place is about establishing a new piece of Salford that feels open and genuinely connected to the community both socially, physically and environmentally.”

The proposals meet Salford Council’s ambitions for high-density, residential-led growth in this location, with the current retail units occupied by McDonald’s and Grosvenor Casino, having been approved for demolition in 2023, to make way for new development.

The scheme is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs during construction and £67m in economic value over the three-year build. On completion the plans will bring a £24m boost to local shops and services, enough to support 86 jobs locally and generating £1.7 million extra council tax revenue each year for Salford Council.

Subject to planning approval, the new development will contribute directly to the city’s goal of building 9,000 new homes across Ordsall, Quays, Pendleton, and Charlestown by 2042.

Consultants advising on the scheme alongside Euan Kellie Property Solutions include DLA Architecture, TPM Landscape and Font Comms.

More information is available at www.riversideplacesalford.com.

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