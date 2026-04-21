RICS and global partners launch CLEAR to align whole-life carbon reporting across built environment

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has announced the launch of the Coalition for Life Cycle Emissions Alignment and Reporting (CLEAR);a global initiative designed to harmonise the measurement and reporting of whole-life carbon emissions across the global built environment. CLEAR is being launched at the Sustainable Buildings and Construction Summit held on April 20-22, 2026 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Bringing together leading organisations from across the sector, CLEAR has been established to create a more consistent and trusted approach to whole-life carbon assessment, improve confidence in carbon data and support faster progress towards decarbonisation targets.

Human-generated greenhouse gas emissions remain a major driver of environmental, social and economic challenges, including rising global temperatures and biodiversity loss. The built environment is responsible for a significant share of those emissions, spanning both embodied and operational carbon. Yet despite growing recognition of the need for whole-life carbon measurement, fragmented and inconsistent methodologies continue to make it difficult for industry and policymakers to compare results, benchmark performance and make informed decisions.

CLEAR aims to address that challenge by aligning how whole-life carbon emissions from buildings and infrastructure are measured and reported across different markets and jurisdictions. The initiative will analyse existing approaches, identify points of difference and develop a globally relevant framework for assessment and reporting. It will also support the sector through practical tools, technical resources and an online platform designed to build capability and encourage adoption.

RICS is a founder of the coalition and will play a leading role in delivering the initiative alongside its co-founders, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the Global Building Data Initiative (GBDI), as well as sponsor Autodesk. It will work with key industry collaborators including AECOM, Arcadis, Autodesk, Avison Young, Heidelberg Materials, Morgan Sindall, Once For All, OneClickLCA, Turner & Townsend, and we2sure.

The coalition builds on existing industry leadership and recognised standards, including RICS’ whole-life carbon assessment guidance, as well as the International Cost Management Standards and International Property Measurement Standards. It also draws on RICS’ experience in supporting data transparency through initiatives such as the Built Environment Carbon Database.

CLEAR is intended to bring together organisations from across the value chain, including standard setters, industry coalitions, developers and owners, manufacturers, software providers, investors and specialists in carbon measurement and reporting. Through this collaborative model, the coalition aims to strengthen trust in whole-life carbon practices and help support public-interest outcomes through greater consistency and transparency.

In its first year, CLEAR will focus on coalition building, analysing existing whole-life carbon assessment methodologies and developing resources that can be used by both industry and policy stakeholders. The long-term ambition is to support a harmonised global framework that enables more effective reporting, stronger benchmarking and more confident carbon-related decision-making across the built environment.

“The choices we make now will impact generations to come. The CLEAR initiative is a timely measure that will create shared trust, inspire confidence in carbon reporting, and empower the sector to shape a resilient, low‑carbon future.” – Nick Maclean, RICS President

“We see early signals of real estate markets adopting Whole Life Carbon approaches to manage transition risk and drive decarbonization strategies, driven by investor demand, emerging city planning requirements, and industry calling for consistent and comparable carbon assessment as a demand driver for low-carbon solutions. While these approaches will be developed and adopted nationally and regionally, based on local needs and realities, it is important to ensure consistency and comparability of assessments, as well as ease of use for widescale adoption. CLEAR will provide the blueprints and guidance to move Whole Life Carbon from early adoption to scale.” – Roland Hunziker, Director Built Environment, WBCSD

“Sustainability is a data problem – and the built environment is where that problem is most urgent and most solvable. But progress requires a common foundation: shared standards, consistent measurement, and carbon embedded in design decisions from day one. That’s why Autodesk is committed to supporting the standards and initiatives like CLEAR, bringing the industry together around what matters most, and make it possible to measure, compare, and improve at scale.” – Joe Speicher, Chief Sustainability Officer, Autodesk

“The CLEAR initiative is a timely and important opportunity to align carbon assessment and reporting across the built environment – and GBDI is excited to support it! Together with the CLEAR partners, we are looking forward to further developing the open building data format (OpenBDF) and advancing this global standard for easy, open exchange of building material inventory and life cycle impact data.” – Dr. Martin Röck, GBDI Executive Director

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