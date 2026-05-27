Volvo Construction Equipment and Hitachi Energy announce collaboration to accelerate zero-emission construction sites

The Memorandum of Understanding brings together the capabilities needed to make electric construction equipment a practical, on-site reality. By addressing power supply, charging, energy management and operational integration as a single system, the collaboration responds directly to rising sustainability and productivity pressures and the industry’s shift from standalone technologies to integrated, ready-to-deploy solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework to support the deployment of electric construction equipment enabled by a clean power supply and energy management.

The collaboration will focus on system‑level requirements needed to enable electric construction machines on site including power supply, charging solutions, energy management and operational integration.

Growing sustainability and productivity demands are driving the need for integrated, ready-to-deploy solutions rather than standalone technologies.

Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, and Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE), a leading manufacturer of construction equipment machinery, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing end‑to‑end approaches that support the deployment of zero‑emission construction sites. The collaboration brings together electric construction equipment with clean power supply, energy management, and system integration capabilities to help address one of the construction industry’s most pressing challenges: decarbonization.

Customer and investor demand for lower‑emission, more productive construction operations is reshaping the industry. At the same time, regulatory and permitting frameworks increasingly require projects to address emissions and environmental performance throughout the planning and approval process. While electrification, automation, and efficient resource and asset planning offer clear pathways to reduce emissions, transitioning from individual electric machines to fully functioning zero‑emission construction sites requires a coordinated ecosystem of solutions and effective system integration across equipment, power infrastructure, and energy management systems.

Under the agreement, Volvo CE and Hitachi Energy will work on a non-exclusive basis to assess potential technical and commercial concepts supporting zero-emission construction and manufacturing operations, with a focus on system integration and site-level operational execution. The scope includes joint work on business models, go‑to‑market approaches, and aftermarket and support considerations, supported by joint teams from both companies.

“Strategic partnerships such as this with Hitachi Energy are key to accelerating the transition to zero-emission construction,” said Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE. “By combining complementary expertise and delivering a complete, integrated solution, we are giving customers the confidence, security, and peace of mind they need to adopt emission-free operations today.”

“Electrification is a game changer in the decarbonization puzzle, particularly for hard‑to‑abate environments such as construction sites,” said Niklas Persson, CEO of Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy. “As construction operations become more electric and more complex, success depends less on individual technologies and more on system‑level integration, strong execution, and close collaboration with partners like Volvo CE who share our ambition to enable zero‑emission construction at scale.”

Zero-emission construction requires a coordinated ecosystem of solutions and seamless integration between machines, electrical infrastructure and energy management systems (Illustration: Volvo CE/Hitachi Energy)

The initial focus is business and go‑to‑market‑oriented, emphasizing practical, plug‑and‑play approaches to help customers simplify the transition to zero‑emission construction sites. At the same time, the agreement establishes a foundation for deeper technical engagement over time, with the potential to explore more advanced capabilities such as connected machines, digital integration, and expanded service offerings.

Volvo CE has long been at the forefront of the construction industry’s move toward electrification and digitalization, while Hitachi Energy brings deep expertise in power systems, energy management, and system integration. Together, the collaboration represents an important next step in providing customers with a comprehensive solution to help navigate and accelerate this transition.

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