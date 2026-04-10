Shakespeare Martineau advises on landmark Barratt Redrow joint venture for 8,500-home garden town scheme

National law firm Shakespeare Martineau has advised Barratt Redrow on a major joint venture with Places for People to deliver one of the UK’s most ambitious new community developments.

The scheme will create a pioneering garden town-style development in East Hertfordshire, delivering around 8,500 homes – including at least 1,950 affordable properties – across a network of six walkable villages on the outskirts of Gilston.

In addition to housing, the development will incorporate extensive infrastructure and placemaking features, including integrated green space and allotments, 15km of heritage trails, schools, leisure facilities, 29,000 sqm of commercial space, and community hubs – highlighting the scale and complexity of the transaction.

The joint venture brings together Barratt Redrow’s delivery capability as leading UK housebuilder with Places for People’s expertise in long-term stewardship and community management, creating a partnership model that offers enhanced certainty, credibility and longevity for a project of this scale.

The deal was led by residential development partners Lucy Haynes and Debbie Irwin, with corporate support from James Hawkeswood.

Lucy said: “This is a landmark project not only in terms of scale but also in how it will be delivered. Structuring a joint venture of this nature requires careful alignment of long-term objectives, risk allocation and delivery mechanisms, and it has been a privilege to support Barratt Redrow on such a forward-thinking development.

“The transaction reflects a growing trend toward risk-sharing joint venture structures in large-scale, long-term residential schemes. As planning, infrastructure and phasing risks become more pronounced, developers are increasingly seeking partners who can contribute more than capital – bringing land control, asset management capabilities and community stewardship credentials.

“It also highlights a broader shift in the residential development sector. While housing numbers remain critical, there is a clear and increasing focus on design quality, sustainability and long-term legacy, as demonstrated by the garden town model underpinning this scheme.

“The complexity of a project of this scale reflects the evolution of the market. Developments of this magnitude require sophisticated legal frameworks capable of supporting phased delivery, major infrastructure commitments and long-term stewardship arrangements.”

The joint venture is forecast to generate more than £6 billion in economic impact – creating thousands of local jobs, apprenticeships and opportunities for local businesses across Hertfordshire.

David Thomas, chief executive at Barratt Redrow, said: “Working with Places for People offers the opportunity to show what large-scale, responsible, community-led development looks like.

“Our new joint venture will deliver up to 8,500 new homes, featuring our three brands – Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Redrow – plus Places for People so giving customers the best possible choice for their new home. This is a once-in-a-generation project where we can create a modern garden town, connecting people to nature and growing with the community.”

Greg Reed, CEO of Places for People, added: “The UK cannot meet its housing targets without partnerships that deliver differently. Our vision for this development is a new blueprint for modern garden towns, shaped by deep community insight and a commitment to doing things the right way from day one.

“By combining Places for People’s long-term stewardship and social value approach with Barratt Redrow’s exceptional capability to deliver homes at scale and like-minded approach to social value, we can accelerate one of the most significant new communities in the UK.

“This partnership unlocks delivery at a pace and scale that neither organisation could achieve alone and ensures we deliver the infrastructure, green space and high-quality homes that people deserve. “They say the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and with Gilston we did just that. It’s taken two decades to get to this point and now we are ready to roll.”

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