40 Leadenhall leverages Genetec to unify security and elevate the occupier experience

Advanced automation proves integral to daily operations for iconic London landmark

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced 40 Leadenhall has deployed Genetec™ Security Center and Genetec Mission Control™ to create a seamless modern experience for visitors and tenants.

Located in the capital’s insurance district, 40 Leadenhall is one of the biggest City of London developments ever to receive planning permission. It spans over 900,000 square feet of commercial office, amenities, and retail space, serving up to 10,000 occupants.

A unified security platform formed part of the original performance specification, with Genetec Security Center ultimately selected to give 40 Leadenhall the flexibility to integrate best‑of‑breed hardware and software, support informed decision‑making, and tailor the interface to a wide range of user needs and access privileges.

“Genetec is proud to be safeguarding a growing portfolio of flagship buildings across the City of London – including some of its newest and largest developments,” said Viet Tang, Account Executive at Genetec Inc. “40 Leadenhall is a standout example of how forward‑thinking property owners are embracing unified, intelligent security to deliver safer, more efficient and more intuitive environments.”

The smart building solution incorporates over 200 cameras, more than 250 doors, and 2,600 data points, all managed through Genetec Security Center and hosted on Genetec Streamvault™ servers and archives. Genetec Mission Control™ further enhances operations by standardising incident response with advanced automation. By integrating with other building systems, it can automatically trigger workflows for events such as power loss, water leaks, or high winds thus enabling teams to respond proactively with timely notifications and targeted actions that help ensure occupant safety.

Access control and visitor experience technologies from partners including HID Global, Mercury Communications, and STid help enable seamless navigation throughout the facility. Occupiers can use mobile wallet credentials for frictionless entry, while visitors receive QR‑code passes that remove the need for temporary plastic cards. Integrated cameras from Axis Communications enhance situational awareness across the site.

Genetec workstations located throughout the building provide role‑based access for operators. Reception staff can enrol visitors, while control-room security teams can run reports, investigate events, and monitor live video on either dedicated workstations or tablets.

“The Genetec security system is easy to use and enables us to deliver a world class service to our occupiers and guests, ensuring occupant wellbeing and building security,” says Stewart Maynard, Smart Systems Manager at 40 Leadenhall. “Collaboration between delivery, systems and service partner teams has helped make 40 Leadenhall a truly smart building.”

By uploading interactive floor plans into Security Center, operators can quickly identify devices, investigate activity, or access live video with a single click, significantly reducing training times. The building’s digital experience is further enhanced through integration with the 40 Leadenhall app, powered by VTS Activate. Occupiers can issue virtual visitor passes, receive arrival notifications, and seamlessly access amenities including wellness spaces, cycle facilities and the Peloton studio.

“We believe Genetec provides the ideal platform to support 40 Leadenhall’s future growth and technology goals,” concludes Maynard. “The investment in leading technology, supported by strong partnerships, positions 40 Leadenhall at the forefront of innovation.”

To read the full customer story, visit: https://www.genetec.com/customer-stories/40-leadenhall

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