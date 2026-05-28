Bicester Motion unveils plans to support growth and create jobs with 10-year investment plan

Bicester Motion, the 444-acre future mobility estate in Oxfordshire, has unveiled plans to enable substantial investment in its estate over the next 10 years to enhance its masterplan vision to foster a connected, dynamic and sustainable community for automotive and aviation experience brands to thrive, alongside the introduction of new and affordable apartments and its strengthened plans for a hotel.

Bicester Motion was established in 2013 when the 444-acre former RAF site was acquired to create a world-leading mobility cluster for like-minded mobility manufacturers, artisans, engineers, innovators and change-makers who have a shared passion to deliver the future mobility solutions society needs.

Bicester Motion has previously secured a number of major planning consents bringing its total areas of active business space and consents to total circa one million sq ft (92,903 sq m). These include Bicester Heritage, The Hangars, The Command Works, The Rushes, The Ranges and The Hotel.

The first five years of ownership focused on regenerating the award-winning technical site to create Bicester Heritage, which has evolved into the mobility-focused and award-winning new build development home to eight buildings forming The Command Works in 2020 and The Ranges’ first HQ with the first phase completed in 2026.

Today, the estate hosts a diverse range of businesses in the automotive and aviation sector and is supported by a range of amenities on site that includes cafés, overnight accommodation, vehicle valeting and storage, specialist retail, insurance, events and apprenticeship training.

More than £100 million has already been invested to re-purpose the estate, bringing it to new life as a hub for innovation, home to more than 50 companies, the majority of which were new to Bicester employing more than 500 people and training 200 apprentices per year. The cluster currently boosts the economy by circa £500 million in gross value added per annum.

Future mobility automotive and aviation brands such as Audi Revolut F1 Team, Polestar, Motorsport UK, Skyports Infrastructure and record-breaking synthetic fuel manufacturer Zero have recently arrived at the estate. TeamSport is also set to open its new indoor e-karting centre later in the year, while Mercedes-Benz-owned electric motor technology company YASA will this summer move into a new HQ at The Ranges bringing with them 400 skilled employees.

This activity has demonstrated a strong demand from businesses seeking to be part of Bicester Motion’s community and benefit from its strategic location in the heart of Motorsport Valley.

Bicester Motion’s proposed enhanced masterplan will draw upon its experience to deliver distinct and connected areas of its estate by their unique character to enable an additional circa one million sq ft (92,903 sq m) of offices and technical workspace for pioneering companies accelerating the world’s adoption of future mobility technology.

It also plans to create a place where people can live, work and thrive, supported by a wider ambition to create in the region of 200 one to three-bedroom new and affordable apartments, while the hotel will support new lodges and include a clubhouse for people to visit and stay.

With ecology and biodiversity initiatives already in place, the proposed masterplan will further invest in the landscape and enhancements to deliver 10% biodiversity net gain to enrich its environment through mindful design and development.

The plans will foster employment opportunities and career pathways within the traditional and pioneering businesses based on the estate and across its construction programme.

As a destination for automotive enthusiasts through its annual events programme, which includes its sold-out Scrambles and attracts circa 150,000 per year visitors from all over the UK and world, the ten year vision is designed to boost growth, bolster the local economy, UK PLC and generate enduring opportunities for people to live, work, and flourish. Also, it will ensure Bicester Motion is further cemented as a proud part of the Bicester community.

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive officer, Bicester Motion said: “As custodians of the estate, we’re proud of the world-leading mobility cluster we have created by investing in Bicester and Oxfordshire, creating skilled jobs, remarkable opportunities and unique experiences. We remain driven to deliver a dynamic and inclusive environment, with thoughtful design, community wellbeing and long-term sustainability all coming together to shape a vibrant place for generations to enjoy. We now look ahead to the next 10 years and welcome people’s feedback as we look to further invest in and enhance this unique place.”

A four week public consultation has opened on Thursday 28 May 2026 and will run until Thursday 25 June 2026. A public exhibition will be held at Bicester Motion on Friday 12 June from 2pm to 7pm.

To view the public consultation, please visit: https://consultation.bicestermotion.com/

Ridge, Edgars, Nicholsons, Stantec, Motion, Auroch Ecology, Worlledge Associates and LDA Design acted on behalf of Bicester Motion.

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