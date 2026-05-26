McLaren Takes Centre Stage in Major Transformation of Historic Elstree Studios

A major new chapter is underway for one of the UK’s most iconic film and television production sites after McLaren Construction was appointed lead contractor for the redevelopment of the former BBC Elstree Centre, now rebranded as Fairbanks Studios.

The landmark project, led by BNP Paribas Asset Management through its alternatives platform BNPP AM Alts, will transform part of the historic Elstree campus into a state-of-the-art production hub aimed at supporting the rapidly growing demand for high-end television and independent film production space across the UK.

Planning consent for the redevelopment was secured in December 2025, with enabling and demolition works now completed. Main construction works officially commenced in April 2026, marking the beginning of a significant brownfield regeneration scheme with completion targeted for late 2027.

Located on a 16-acre site, approximately half of the former BBC Elstree campus will be redeveloped into a 266,000 sq ft production complex designed specifically for the modern media industry. The remaining part of the site continues to be occupied by the BBC under a long-term lease and remains home to the filming of EastEnders, one of the UK’s longest-running and most recognisable television dramas.

The wider redevelopment aims to ensure the historic studio complex remains commercially competitive within an increasingly global production market. Originally opened as a film studio in 1914, the Elstree site has played a central role in British television and film production for more than a century.

The new Fairbanks Studios development will significantly expand the campus’ production capabilities, more than quadrupling the existing stage space to around 100,000 sq ft across five new sound stages. These stages will range between 16,000 sq ft and 21,000 sq ft, providing flexible, large-scale facilities capable of supporting major television and film productions.

Alongside the new stages, the development will also include workshops, production offices, a café and a dedicated 58,000 sq ft Media Hub. The hub will provide office and amenity space specifically aimed at media-related businesses and companies directly connected to studio operations, helping create a broader creative production ecosystem on site.

Paul Serkis, director of studios projects at McLaren Construction, said the scheme reflects the growing strength and international appeal of the UK’s film and television industry.

He noted that demand for high-quality production space continues to rise rapidly as the UK strengthens its reputation as a leading global destination for film and high-end television projects. He added that delivering approved studio schemes quickly and efficiently will be essential if the sector is to fully capitalise on future growth opportunities.

McLaren Construction will work alongside a specialist supply chain team on the project, including Harrington Builders delivering groundworks, Aarsleff managing piling works, SCWS overseeing steelwork operations, Halsall handling mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, and Northern Cladding responsible for cladding installation.

The redevelopment comes amid continued investment across the UK studio sector, driven by growing international demand for premium production facilities, the expansion of streaming platforms and increasing levels of inward investment into British film and television production.

As competition intensifies globally for production projects and creative investment, the transformation of the former BBC Elstree Centre into Fairbanks Studios is expected to strengthen the UK’s position as a world-leading hub for film and television production while breathing new life into one of the country’s most historic studio campuses.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals