Broad Marsh Revival Moves Forward as Homes England Seeks Developer Partner

Homes England has launched the search for a development partner to help restart the long-awaited transformation of Nottingham’s former Broad Marsh shopping centre.

The government housing agency began preliminary market engagement at UKREiiF as it looks to bring forward a major mixed-use regeneration scheme on one of Nottingham’s most prominent city centre sites.

The former shopping centre has remained partly demolished since the collapse of retail group intu in 2020, leaving the site in limbo and creating a major gap in the city’s urban fabric. Homes England stepped in last year to acquire the site from Nottingham City Council, including land west of the Green Heart, a multi-storey car park, Severns House and a former college site.

The wider Broad Marsh vision is expected to deliver around 1,000 new homes, alongside up to 20,000 sq m of retail, office and community space. The project is also set to include Grade A offices, leisure uses, improved public realm and new green spaces.

The latest market engagement is aimed at identifying an experienced master development partner capable of helping to accelerate delivery and unlock the site’s potential as a new city quarter. Demolition works, expected to cost around £30m, are already well underway.

The scheme is being brought forward through a collaboration between Homes England, Nottingham City Council and the East Midlands Combined County Authority. The partners hope work on the main redevelopment can begin in 2028.

Plans for Broad Marsh focus on reconnecting key city centre destinations and improving routes for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users. New public spaces will be shaped around Nottingham’s “green heart”, helping to create a more open, accessible and sustainable part of the city centre.

Homes England Executive Regional Director for the Midlands, Jo Nugent, said: “Broad Marsh presents a transformative opportunity for Nottingham.

“Our partnership with Nottingham City Council, and now the East Midlands Combined Authority, formalised through our Collaboration Agreement, reflects a unified commitment from the public sector to bring this project to market successfully.

“We are now focused on securing an experienced Master Development Partner who shares our vision and will work collaboratively with us to deliver a vibrant, mixed-use city quarter that Nottingham can be proud of for generations to come.”

If delivered as planned, the Broad Marsh redevelopment will mark a major step forward for Nottingham’s regeneration ambitions, turning a stalled retail site into a new destination for homes, jobs, leisure and community life.

Development timeline

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals