Old Oak Set for £12bn Transformation as Partner Hunt Begins

Plans for one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects have moved a major step forward after heads of terms were agreed to create a unified 70-acre development site surrounding the new HS2 Old Oak Common station in west London.

The landmark scheme, expected to carry a development value of around £12bn, will bring together land owned by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) and the Department for Transport into a single publicly owned site.

Located around the future Old Oak Common super-hub, the project is set to become one of the capital’s largest brownfield regeneration opportunities. The station will connect HS2 with the Great Western Main Line, the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express, creating a major transport gateway for London and the wider UK.

The wider masterplan aims to deliver 8,000 homes alongside 200,000 sq m of commercial, innovation and community space. Plans also include extensive public realm improvements, green open spaces and a new canal-side neighbourhood designed to attract technology, research and business investment.

In total, the development is expected to support around 11,000 jobs and establish a major new economic district for west London.

OPDC has now formally launched the search for a private sector development partner to help deliver the project through a long-term joint venture arrangement. The selected partner will oversee the planning, delivery and long-term management of the mixed-use scheme across its full lifecycle.

The procurement process will officially begin with a launch event on 27 May, with OPDC aiming to appoint its preferred partner during 2027.

Under current proposals, the joint venture is expected to run for an initial 20-year term, with the option of a further 10-year extension.

Industry observers are already describing the project as one of the most significant regeneration opportunities currently available in Europe, with the scale of infrastructure investment and transport connectivity expected to attract major institutional and international interest.

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