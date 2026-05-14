Carnaby Street set to welcome Eme Studios set for UK debut

Shaftesbury Capital has announced the signing of streetwear brand Eme Studios, set to open at 57 Carnaby Street. The arrival will mark the brand’s UK debut and its first permanent store outside of Spain.

Eme Studios was born in Spain in 2018, inspired by modern streetwear aesthetics and culture. The brand currently operates physical locations in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia, and trades online in over 100 countries. The new 1,500 sq ft Carnaby Street store will feature a refined collection of men’s, women’s, and unisex pieces, including knitwear, jackets, and other apparel. The chic and timeless interior will translate the brand’s signature aesthetic, fostering a sense of exclusivity.

The brand’s decision to enter the UK market with a first-ever bricks-and-mortar store reflects Eme Studios’ strategic expansion, targeting Soho for its reputation as a world-famous shopping and cultural hub, and successful launchpad. Eme Studios follows in the footsteps of several international brands that started their UK journey in Soho, including the likes of Adidas Originals, Axel Arigato, Autry, and Alohas.

William Oliver, Director of Retail & Restaurant Leasing at Shaftesbury Capital, said: “Carnaby Street is a timeless, iconic destination that offers the ideal environment for digitally native brands to start physical retail journeys in the UK. Eme Studios complements our existing brand mix at the southern gateway into Carnaby Street, with its culture-driven clothingmatching consumer demand. Given the success of Edikted, TALA, Sheep Inc, and other digitally native brands, it is clear why Carnaby Street and Soho continue to be first-choice for these best-in-class retailers.”

Gabriel Morón, Co-Owner of Eme Studios, commented: “Expanding into the UK has always been a goal for us, so securing a location that aligned with our vision was crucial. Carnaby Street offers a global platform and attracts the type of audience that resonates with our uniqueaesthetic. The success we have seen both online and in Spain has demonstrated the brand’s long-term potential, and establishing a presence in Soho is instrumental in solidifying our position in one of the most competitive retail markets.”

Eme Studios will sit at the Southern gateway of Carnaby Street, joining other high-calibre brands, Farm Rio, TALA, and the recent addition of Edikted. The new 4,800 sq ft store for the latter also marked a UK debut, and first location outside of the US, bringing its signature street-style and runway-inspired womenswear to the heart of Soho.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals