EG On The Move expands UK forecourt network with MPK Garages deal

EG On The Move has strengthened its UK forecourt presence with the acquisition of MPK Garages, a well-established petrol forecourt operator with a strong regional footprint.

The deal includes 27 petrol forecourt sites, most of which are freehold. The sites operate under a mix of Valero, Texaco and Gulf fuel brands, with Nisa-branded retail stores forming part of the customer offer.

The acquisition marks another step in EG On The Move’s national growth strategy, taking the group close to 200 locations across the UK. It also increases the company’s presence across the Midlands, where MPK has built a respected and established network.

EG On The Move said the purchase provides a strong platform for further investment across the acquired estate. Plans include improving the non-fuel retail offer, with an enhanced foodservice proposition, wider grocery range and broader merchandise selection expected to be introduced across the sites.

Zuber Issa, CEO of EG On The Move, said the acquisition represented an important move in the company’s UK expansion plans, describing MPK as a highly respected operator with a strong Midlands presence.

Wayne Harrand, CEO of MPK, said the business had invested heavily in its people and estate since 2018. He added that EG On The Move shared a similar approach and was well placed to enhance the customer offer across the MPK sites, while delivering long-term value and improved financial performance across the combined network.

The transaction further highlights continued investment in the UK forecourt sector, as operators look to broaden convenience, foodservice and retail services beyond traditional fuel sales.

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