Expert shares 5 practical ways to improve sustainability in the timber industry

Sustainability continues to become a greater priority across the construction and manufacturing sectors, with the timber industry improving their working models with this goal. While responsibly sourced materials are important, adopting more sustainable working practices throughout the production process is equally as vital.

The UK is the third largest importer of wood and timber products across the world* and we are slowly moving to a better approach to create sustainable timber.

Below, Emily Green, garden maintenance expert at Howarth Timber, shares 5 ways timber suppliers can become more sustainable in 2026.

Develop a waste strategy

Creating a clear waste strategy can help timber companies better understand exactly how much waste is being produced and where it is coming from. By monitoring waste more efficiently, timber businesses can identify areas for future improvement, reduce unnecessary material loss and set better measurable targets.

Have an energy management system

Introducing an energy management system allows timber businesses to track utility usage more accurately across operations and sites. This data can then be used to establish intensity metrics, improve efficiency and set realistic long-term sustainability targets for reducing energy consumption and emissions.

Invest in local supply chains

Sourcing materials and services locally can help reduce transport emissions while supporting regional businesses. Shorter supply chains can also lead to faster delivery times, improved transparency and a lower overall environmental impact.

Switch to more sustainable operations and infrastructure

Making operational changes such as introducing EV vehicles, upgrading to LED lighting and investing in solar panels can help businesses significantly reduce their carbon footprint. These improvements can also lower long-term energy costs while supporting wider environmental commitments.

Repurpose and reuse offcuts

Instead of discarding leftover materials and sending them to landfill, timber companies can repurpose offcuts for secondary products, packaging or supply them to other businesses that can reuse the materials. Finding ways to extend the lifecycle of timber wherever possible helps reduce waste and supports a more circular approach to production.

Final thoughts:

“Creating a more sustainable future within the timber industry requires businesses to look beyond responsible sourcing and also focus on reducing waste and making better use of resources throughout the production process. From implementing waste and energy management systems to upcycling materials, even small operational changes can make a meaningful difference.

“By adopting more sustainable working practices, timber companies can not only reduce their environmental impact, but also build a more resilient and efficient industry for the future. As sustainability expectations continue to grow across construction and manufacturing, businesses that prioritise practical, long-term improvements will be best placed to meet changing industry demands.”

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