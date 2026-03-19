JELD-WEN marks 25 years of Secured by Design membership

Secured by Design has recognised timber door manufacturer JELD-WEN for reaching 25 years of membership with the official police security initiative, marking a long-standing commitment to safety, security and product excellence.

JELD-WEN has consistently met the performance demands needed to demonstrate its doors meet the rigorous standards required to be accredited by Secured by Design (SBD) – the only way for companies to obtain police recognition for security.

Doors accredited by SBD demonstrate an enhanced level of resistance against opportunistic break-ins to provide peace of mind.

Doors accredited by SBD demonstrate an enhanced level of resistance against opportunistic break-ins to provide peace of mind.

Certification requires PAS24 testing by an independent third-party from a United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) authority, which ensures measured conformity. This includes rigorous assessments measuring resistance against impact, hardware attack, manipulation, along with testing for endurance.

Established more than 60 years ago, JELD-WEN is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of high-quality internal doorsets, supplying both new build and retrofit projects across a wide range of sectors.

With decades of experience and a reputation for craftsmanship, the company manufactures its doorsets in the UK, including specialist fire doorsets, ensuring that security remains central to each stage of development.

JELD-WEN has invested millions of pounds in the development and testing of its doorsets in the UK, reinforcing its commitment to dependable performance. This long-term dedication to reliable, independently verified product performance underpins JELD-WEN’s enduring relationship with Secured by Design.

Lisa Ward, Product and Marketing Director for JELD-WEN UK.

Lisa Ward, Product and Marketing Director for JELD-WEN UK, said: “Ensuring the highest standards of security are built into our doorsets is an absolute priority for JELD-WEN. With rigorous research and development processes backed up by third-party testing, we take every step to ensure optimal standards – and ensure that this has been independently verified.

“Doors and the need for security are inseparable, and in aligning with Secured by Design for more than two decades we have demonstrated our commitment to keeping this at the forefront of our product offering.

“We recognise the work SBD does in establishing and reinforcing standards in security for both residential and business properties and are proud to have been a member for the past 25 years.”

Alfie Hosker, Secured by Design, commented: “Reaching 25 years with Secured by Design is a significant achievement and reflects JELD-WEN’s sustained commitment to delivering safe, secure and independently tested products. Their continued investment in quality and certification sets a strong example across the industry and we are delighted to recognise this milestone.”

Part of the global JELD-WEN group which operates in 19 countries, JELD-WEN UK benefits from extensive industry expertise and operates at scale to meet complex specification requirements, supporting projects in commercial, residential, healthcare, education and hospitality settings, with solutions tailored to individual site and compliance needs.

You can find out more about JELD-WEN and their Secured by Design accredited products on their dedicated member page.

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