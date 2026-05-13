Fusion21 invites bids for £350 million Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework

Procurement specialist Fusion21 has announced the renewal of its national Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework, worth up to £350 million over four years, and is inviting bids from suppliers with regional or national reach operating across the UK.

The framework is open to all suitably qualified suppliers, from SMEs to Tier 1 organisations, and has been designed to support social housing landlords in delivering quality responsive repairs and void property maintenance services.

Shaped through a strategic consultation process, the framework incorporates feedback from members and suppliers to reflect current sector needs and demands, while ensuring compliance with relevant statutory requirements.

Offering a faster route to market, it brings together repairs, maintenance, property security and contact centre services in one place. Fusion21 members will benefit from flexible call‑off options, either through competitive selection or direct selection, facilitating more efficient procurement.

The framework is structured across five lots:

Lot 1: Responsive Repairs and Maintenance

Lot 2: Void Property Improvements

Lot 3: Void Property Security, Clearance and Pest Control

Lot 4: Disrepair Works

Lot 5: Contact Centre Services

Set to launch in October 2026, this is the third iteration of Fusion21’s Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework, procured under the Procurement Act 2023. Previous iterations have delivered 129 contracts to date, with a combined value in excess of £490 million, achieving efficiency savings for members.

Peter Francis, Group Executive Director (Operations) at Fusion21, said: “Demand for responsive repairs and void property services has remained consistently strong, and this third iteration reflects the ongoing needs and priorities of the sector. The framework has been strategically shaped to enable members to achieve value for money and high service standards, while embedding social value into every project.”

Fusion21 is a trusted and reliable procurement partner with a 24‑year track record of delivering Procurement with Purpose. The organisation works across the housing, local authority, education, blue light and NHS sectors, and is known for helping the public sector to secure better commercial outcomes while delivering measurable social value in communities.

Tender applications are welcome from suppliers that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation.

To find out more and apply, click here and select ‘Current opportunities’.

Submission deadline: Friday 19 June 2026 at 12 noon

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