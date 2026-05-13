Glencar Breaks Ground on £50m Minecraft World at Chessington

Construction specialist Glencar has officially confirmed its role as main contractor on the highly anticipated £50m Minecraft World development at Chessington World of Adventures.

The major new attraction, being delivered for Merlin Entertainments, will bring the globally recognised Minecraft gaming franchise to life in what is expected to become one of the UK’s most ambitious immersive theme park experiences. The attraction is scheduled to open to visitors in 2027.

Initial works on site began last month, with the first sections of structural steel for the main roller coaster now arriving as construction activity accelerates.

Designed as a fully immersive destination, Minecraft World will combine themed buildings, large-scale ride infrastructure and interactive experiences inspired by the hugely successful video game. The development forms part of Merlin Entertainments’ wider investment strategy aimed at expanding experiential entertainment attractions across the UK and internationally.

Glencar said the project presents a technically demanding build programme, requiring significant foundations to support both the ride structures and themed environments, alongside carefully coordinated construction works within an operational live theme park setting.

The contractor described the scheme as the type of complex, highly coordinated development that aligns closely with its expertise across specialist construction projects.

The arrival of the structural steelwork marks a major milestone for the development as the attraction begins to emerge above ground level.

The project also reflects the growing demand for experience-led destinations within the UK leisure and visitor economy, with operators increasingly investing in branded entertainment concepts designed to attract families and younger audiences.

Chessington World of Adventures continues to evolve its offer through major investment in rides, themed accommodation and immersive attractions, helping strengthen its position within the highly competitive UK theme park sector.

For Glencar, the appointment adds another high-profile project to its growing portfolio of technically complex schemes spanning logistics, industrial, commercial and specialist leisure developments across the UK.

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