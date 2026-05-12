The Gym Group Targets 75 New UK Sites as Expansion Drive Accelerates

The Gym Group is ramping up its nationwide expansion plans, with ambitions to open 75 new locations over the next three years as demand for affordable fitness and wellness facilities continues to grow across the UK.

The operator, which already runs more than 260 gyms nationwide, says it is actively pursuing opportunities across a wide range of property sectors, with flexibility remaining central to its growth strategy.

Speaking about the company’s expansion plans, chief property officer Hamish Latchem said The Gym Group is “open to as many opportunities as we can find” as it looks to increase its rate of new openings.

The business opened 16 new sites last year, up from 12 in 2024, and is targeting between 20 and 22 further openings during 2026 as part of its accelerated rollout programme.

Hamish Latchem and Carlene Hughes

Working alongside retained property adviser Savills, The Gym Group is searching for units across the UK ranging from 5,000 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft, with both leasehold and freehold opportunities under consideration.

Latchem said the operator’s flexible model allows it to work across retail parks, mixed-use schemes and alternative commercial spaces, with all formats performing strongly within the current portfolio.

While retail parks remain attractive, limited availability has encouraged the business to consider other opportunities, including industrial space. According to Savills, speculative industrial developments that have struggled to secure occupiers are increasingly providing opportunities for gym operators with strong covenant strength.

Carlene Hughes, director in Central London retail at Savills, said The Gym Group’s reliability and operational certainty make it an attractive occupier for landlords.

The expansion comes amid continued growth across the wider fitness and wellness market. According to Leisure DB’s State of the UK Fitness Industry Report 2025, the number of gyms across the UK exceeded 7,200 last year, marking a strong recovery towards pre-pandemic levels.

Industry trends are also shaping the operator’s latest gym format. The Gym Group has increased its focus on strength-based training areas, introducing more plate-loaded and pin resistance equipment, alongside improved lighting, finishes and enhanced zoning layouts.

Latchem said customer data shows growing demand for strength-focused fitness, particularly among younger members, while additional features such as Hyrox-style functionality are also becoming increasingly important.

Recent openings, including Stamford Hill and Norwich Sweet Briar, have showcased the group’s evolving design approach, with larger-format gyms allowing for a broader range of fitness zones and equipment.

The company said future sites will ideally be located in highly visible areas with strong transport links or easy access to parking, as it continues to expand its footprint across the UK leisure and retail property market.

The Gym Group at Norwich Sweetbriar

The Gym Group’s latest format, seen here at Norwich Sweet Briar

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