Glencar Wins Major Role on £100m+ Green Data Centre Expansion at Brent Cross

Glencar has secured a major new contract to deliver the next phase of Pure Data Centres’ rapidly expanding Brent Cross campus in North London, reinforcing its growing reputation within the fast-moving data centre sector.

The contractor has been appointed to construct the latest stage of the development, known as LON1B2, a 70MW facility extending to more than 23,000 sq m. The project represents an investment of more than £100m and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2029.

The appointment marks another significant milestone in the ongoing expansion of the Brent Cross campus, which is emerging as one of the capital’s key digital infrastructure hubs. The site is being developed within a live operational environment, with one facility already operational and a further phase currently under construction.

Glencar’s scope of works includes piling and foundations, the structural frame, connections to adjacent buildings, concrete and slab works, stair cores, as well as the full building envelope and roofing package.

One of the most striking elements of the scheme will be a substantial living wall installation covering approximately 7,400 sq m of the building’s façade. Featuring more than 750,000 plants, the system is believed to be among the largest living wall installations of its kind anywhere in the world.

The green infrastructure has been designed to enhance biodiversity, improve local air quality and help reduce noise levels adjacent to the Brent Reservoir Site of Special Scientific Interest. The approach reflects the increasing focus on sustainability within the data centre sector as operators seek to balance growing digital demand with environmental responsibilities.

Eddie McGillycuddy, chief executive of Glencar, said the project demonstrates the company’s growing expertise in delivering complex data centre developments within operational environments. He added that the scheme requires careful coordination across multiple active construction zones and phases.

The project also highlights the continued growth of the UK data centre market, driven by increasing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital services and secure data storage.

For Glencar, the Brent Cross appointment adds another high-profile scheme to a portfolio that continues to expand across industrial, logistics, commercial and mission-critical infrastructure sectors.

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