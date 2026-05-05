Legendre secures flagship City refurbishment with low carbon focus at Oriel St Bride’s

Legendre UK has been appointed as main contractor for a major office refurbishment scheme at 10 Salisbury Square in the City of London, marking another high profile project within the capital’s commercial retrofit market.

The scheme will transform the existing six storey building into a high quality workspace totalling approximately 54,000 sq ft, alongside the addition of two new floors. Upon completion, the development will be known as Oriel St Bride’s.

Working on behalf of Original Works, the project places a strong emphasis on sustainability and low carbon construction. Around 90 per cent of the existing structure will be retained, significantly reducing embodied carbon while aligning with the growing demand for more environmentally responsible office space.

The development has already been recognised for its sustainability credentials, having been selected as part of the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard Pilot Testing Programme. This reflects the scheme’s ambition to meet evolving environmental benchmarks and support the transition to lower carbon commercial property.

Legendre UK’s appointment highlights its expertise in delivering complex cut and carve refurbishments, particularly within constrained urban environments such as the City of London. These projects require careful coordination, technical precision and a detailed understanding of working within existing structures.

Thomas Vandecasteele, managing director at Legendre UK, said the project brings together the company’s experience in technically challenging refurbishments with its focus on sustainable delivery. He also highlighted the role of its self delivery MEP approach in supporting programme certainty and quality outcomes.

Construction is scheduled to complete in autumn 2027, with the finished scheme expected to set a benchmark for sustainable office refurbishment in the City, while contributing positively to the surrounding urban environment.

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