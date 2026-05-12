L&Q Expands £3bn Homes Investment Programme with Cardo Appointment

Housing association L&Q has strengthened its long-term housing improvement strategy with the appointment of Cardo as a new delivery partner on its major works investment programme.

The move forms part of L&Q’s ambitious 15-year, £3bn programme aimed at upgrading homes across its portfolio and ensuring properties continue to meet the Decent Homes Standard, while also improving safety, sustainability and resident wellbeing.

Cardo, which operates across the UK and Ireland, specialises in repairs, planned maintenance, compliance, fire remediation and energy efficiency works within the social housing sector. Under the partnership, the company will support a range of planned improvement projects across L&Q’s homes over the next 12 years, beginning with fire remediation works during 2026 and 2027.

L&Q’s investment programme is one of the largest of its kind in the housing sector and covers all rented homes, alongside communal areas within mixed-tenure developments that include shared ownership and leasehold properties.

The programme includes upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms, roofs and windows, alongside wider estate improvements, redecorations, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and major fire safety works. A significant focus is also being placed on energy efficiency improvements, including insulation and retrofit measures designed to help all homes achieve a minimum EPC C rating.

More than 21,000 homes have already been improved through the programme, with further large-scale investment planned across London and the South East over the coming years.

The appointment comes as L&Q continues to progress a number of major housing and regeneration developments during 2026, including new affordable housing delivery, estate renewal projects and mixed-use neighbourhood schemes designed to support long-term housing supply across key urban areas.

Cardo joins nine existing programme partners, including Kier Places, Morgan Sindall Property Services, Wates Property Services and Equans UK & Ireland.

The latest appointment reflects the increasing scale of investment being channelled into housing safety, retrofit and long-term asset management as housing providers continue to modernise ageing stock and respond to evolving regulatory standards.

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