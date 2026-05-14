Marks & Spencer begins construction on landmark £340m automated food distribution centre

Construction is underway at M&S’s landmark Food distribution centre

The new site is the largest ever investment in M&S supply chain to support long‑term growth

Set to open in 2029, the 1.3 million sqft facility in Northamptonshire will support over 1,000 jobs

Designed to achieve BREEAM Outstanding rating, becoming M&S’ leading Plan A warehouse

Milestone marked with steel signing ceremony led by Rugby Store colleague, Michelle Elliman

Marks & Spencer has begun construction on its new state‑of‑the‑art automated National Distribution Centre (NDC) in Northamptonshire, marking a major milestone in the company’s £340 million investment to modernise and future‑proof its food supply chain.

To mark the start of the build, Michelle Elliman, from M&S Rugby store joined Kevin Bennett, CEO of Gist (M&S Food’s logistics arm), Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry and Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Prologis for an on-site for a steel‑signing ceremony.

The steel‑signing event recognised the start of construction on the 1.3 million sqft facility, celebrating the largest supply chain investment in M&S history and a major step toward doubling the size of the Food business. The site will significantly increase capacity, reduce long‑term cost to serve, and improve product availability for customers.

Over 200 M&S Food stores will be serviced by the new DC, supporting colleagues with faster deliveries and simpler stock and fill processes, so they can spend more time with customers on the shop floor.

Kevin Bennett, who leads M&S Food’s logistics arm said: “Starting the build on this site marks a major step in transforming M&S into a true destination for the weekly shop, with a modernised supply chain at the heart of that ambition. This investment will boost capacity for future growth, lower our long‑term cost to serve, and improve product availability so customers get the right products in the right place at the right time.

“With construction underway, this new site strengthens our network and puts us ahead of the volume curve as we build a bigger, better food business. By deploying the latest proven automation, we’re future‑proofing our operations and UK retail logistics, while creating 1,000 permanent jobs on site.”

Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry and Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said:

“I welcome the investment by Marks & Spencer into the new distribution centre in Daventry. It was great to visit the impressive site and meet the people involved and learn about the future plans for the centre. This area has for a long time been at the heart of the UK’s logistic network and this investment shows confidence in the local people and businesses.”

James Hemstock, Vice President of Capital Deployment at Prologis UK, said:

“This construction milestone reflects the incredible strength of collaboration behind this project. Working closely with M&S, Gist, Winvic and West Northamptonshire Council, this project from the outset has been shaped by a shared commitment to quality, sustainability and long-term value.”

The new NDC will use advanced automation to boost efficiency, accuracy and ease of restocking, including pallet cranes, high‑speed shuttles and hands‑free picking. It is designed to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating, with sustainability features such as recycled materials, rooftop solar, rainwater harvesting, EV charging and a dedicated vehicle maintenance unit.

This investment supports M&S’ supply chain transformation, store rotation and renewal, and digital and technology plans, aiming for 420 larger Food stores and a more productive set of 180 full‑line stores by 2027/28.

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