McPhillips Completes £4.3m Talbot Park Regeneration in Kidderminster

McPhillips has completed work on Talbot Park, a major £4.3m public realm and green space project designed to strengthen connectivity and support the wider regeneration of Kidderminster town centre.

The scheme creates a new landscaped route linking Worcester Street with Bromsgrove Street and forms part of Wyre Forest District Council’s wider town centre transformation programme funded through the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

Shropshire-based contractor McPhillips delivered the project under an NEC4 Option A contract valued at £4.23m, with works commencing in September 2024.

The redevelopment has transformed a previously inaccessible stepped area into a modern, inclusive public space designed to improve movement through the town centre while creating a more attractive environment for residents, visitors and local businesses.

Talbot Park now includes extensive landscaping, upgraded paving, new seating and public realm improvements, alongside enhanced LED lighting aimed at improving safety and usability throughout the site. A dedicated children’s play area has also been incorporated as part of the redevelopment, helping create a more family-friendly destination within the town centre.

Accessibility was a major focus of the project, with improved disabled access introduced across the scheme to provide better connectivity through the challenging topography of the site.

According to McPhillips, the project presented a number of significant technical and logistical challenges throughout construction due to the constrained urban environment and complex ground conditions.

Contracts manager Dan Redmond said the team had to carefully manage a range of site-specific issues, including buried structures and complex blocks left from previous demolition works.

The steep gradient of the site also created difficulties around drainage and surface water management, requiring detailed planning and engineering coordination throughout the build process.

Construction activity was further complicated by the busy town centre location and the need to work alongside the development of a new National Grid substation nearby.

Despite these challenges, McPhillips successfully completed the scheme on programme and within budget.

The completion of Talbot Park marks another important milestone in Kidderminster’s wider regeneration ambitions, with investment focused on improving connectivity, public spaces and the overall experience of the town centre as local authorities continue to reshape urban environments to support future economic growth and community wellbeing.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals