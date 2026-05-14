Tower Hamlets Lines Up £500m Housing Upgrade Programme

The London Borough of Tower Hamlets is preparing to launch a major £500m housing works programme, aimed at improving homes, strengthening compliance and delivering long-term investment across its residential estate.

The east London council has placed contractors on alert ahead of a formal procurement process expected to begin this summer. The programme will support Tower Hamlets’ wider capital investment plans and is set to cover a broad range of major works, including housing refurbishments, fire safety improvements and essential building upgrades.

The council plans to divide the programme into eight major contracts, creating a substantial pipeline of work for contractors with experience in residential refurbishment, compliance-led improvements and estate renewal. The scope is expected to include fire-prevention installations, electrical upgrades, plumbing works and wider overhaul projects across the borough’s housing stock.

Initial contracts are expected to run from October 2027 to November 2031. However, the framework could be extended in phases through to 2041, creating the potential for a 14-year delivery programme. This would provide Tower Hamlets with a long-term route to procure planned investment works while giving the market greater visibility over future opportunities.

Tower Hamlets is expected to use the Competitive Flexible Procedure under the Procurement Act 2023. The approach allows more flexibility in the procurement process, including scope for dialogue and negotiation with bidders during the tender stage. This could help the council shape contract delivery around its estate requirements, compliance priorities and value-for-money objectives.

A procurement launch briefing has been scheduled for 10.30am on 16 June at Tower Hamlets Town Hall in Whitechapel. The event will give interested firms an overview of the proposed procurement structure, the council’s housing stock profile and the indicative scope of the contracts.

The formal tender notice is currently expected to be issued on 3 August.

The programme represents a significant opportunity for contractors operating in housing maintenance, retrofit, fire safety and refurbishment. It also underlines the scale of investment required by local authorities as they work to improve ageing housing stock, meet evolving safety standards and provide better homes for residents.

Once underway, the Tower Hamlets programme is expected to play a central role in delivering safer, more efficient and better-maintained council housing across the borough.

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