New applications brochure from Polypipe Building Services simplifies water system designs

Polypipe Building Services has launched a new applications guide designed to help specifiers, consultants, contractors and any other party involved navigate the complexity of water supply system design, with a clear, practical route to selecting high-performance, sustainable solutions.

Titled ‘A guide to water supply applications’, the brochure matches common system requirements, including boosted cold water, domestic hot water, heating systems and chilled water, with the best-suited solutions from its MecFlow supply systems range. By aligning product selection with real-world applications, the guide aims to simplify decision-making across a wide range of building types.

The guide responds directly to the challenges faced on modern construction projects, from labour shortages and tighter site constraints to evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements. And with pressures around carbon reduction, water quality and long-term system performance continuing to grow, it demonstrates how the pipework specification can directly influence the efficiency, sustainability, and reliability of water supply systems.

As well as outlining key considerations for each application, the brochure highlights how plastic pipe systems can support the long-term health of a system and how material selection can contribute to more efficient, lower-maintenance solutions, supporting both operational performance and whole-life sustainability.

“Specifying water supply systems is becoming increasingly complex, with more variables to consider across performance, compliance and sustainability,” explained Scott Clark, Senior Product Manager at Polypipe Building Services. “This guide is designed to bring clarity to that process, helping our customers match the right solution to the demands of each application, while also considering long-term system health and efficiency.”

The brochure features Polypipe’s MecFlow Press and MecFlow Fusion systems, both engineered to support reliable, high-performance installations across a range of applications.

To learn more, read the new brochure here: https://www.polypipebuildingservices.com/applications/application-brochure/

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