wienerberger begins construction on world’s first fully electric roof tile kiln at Broomfleet

wienerberger UK & Ireland has begun construction on the world’s first fully electric tunnel kiln for the manufacture of clay roof tiles at its Broomfleet roof tile manufacturing site in East Yorkshire, marking a major milestone in the company’s long‑term decarbonisation strategy and its ambition to transform heavy clay manufacturing.

The electric kiln in “Factory e” will replace the conventional natural‑gas-powered firing processes with a 100% electric, renewable‑powered system. Once operational, the new kiln is expected to reduce Scope 1 carbon emissions from this factory production line by 75%, saving 4,700 tonnes of CO₂ per year, while maintaining product quality and performance.

The project represents a £37 million investment in UK manufacturing, with £4.3 million funded through the UK Government’s Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF), which supports industrial fuel‑switching and energy efficiency projects to help decarbonise hard‑to‑abate sectors. By removing natural gas entirely from the roof tile firing process, Factory e will play a critical role in supporting wienerberger’s transition to net‑zero carbon emissions, while strengthening the long‑term future of roof tile production at Broomfleet.

Factory e will replace a disused factory line at Broomfleet, during which the old manufacturing equipment will undergo complete replacement, enabling the move to electric firing to be delivered without interrupting ongoing product. Construction activity is now underway on site, with the former factory building cleared and extensive civil engineering works in progress. Key equipment has begun arriving on site in preparation for installation.

Keith Barker, Chief Operating Officer at wienerberger UK & Ireland, said:

“The start of construction at Broomfleet represents a pivotal step in our journey to decarbonise heavy clay manufacturing. Factory e demonstrates how electrification can deliver substantial carbon emission reductions while maintaining product quality, operational resilience and long‑term competitiveness. Alongside our hydrogen brick kiln project at Denton, it underlines our multi‑technology approach to achieving net zero and our commitment to building for what’s next.”

Mark Brook, Operations Director at wienerberger UK & Ireland, added:

“Factory e will fundamentally change how roof tiles are made at Broomfleet. We are installing the first electric kiln of its kind for clay roof tiles, alongside modern automation and control technology that improves safety, efficiency and consistency. The same raw materials will be used, and extensive trials and testing give us confidence that product quality will remain unchanged. We are also investing significantly in our site workforce, creating development opportunities as we upskill teams to use the latest technology.”

The Factory e project is planned to be completed in 2027, reflecting the complexity of delivering a fully electric tunnel kiln and the associated upgrades required to power the new factory line. As part of the transition, production and engineering teams are being trained and upskilled to operate and maintain the new, more automated equipment. The electrified line will primarily manufacture plain tiles and related accessories, fully replacing the existing gas‑fired kiln previously used for this production.

The Broomfleet electric kiln forms a key part of wienerberger UK & Ireland’s wider decarbonisation programme, alongside its hydrogen‑fuelled kiln project at Denton brickworks. Together, these investments showcase a multi‑technology pathway to reducing industrial emissions and accelerating the transition to low‑carbon manufacturing across the company’s UK operations.

To discover more about wienerberger’s ambitions to decarbonise operations as part of its sustainability strategy, please visit www.wienerberger.co.uk/sustainability.

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