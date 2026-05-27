New whitepaper from Bradstone reveals extent of challenges in creating safe public realm spaces

Bradstone, a member of Holcim UK, has launched a major new whitepaper, Promoting Safety in the Public Realm, calling for a more coordinated, evidence-based approach to designing and managing safer public spaces across the UK.
It is the first output from a new working group assembled by Bradstone, comprising landscape architects, academic partners, NGOs and industry professionals to examine how safety is understood, experienced and delivered in the built environment.
The whitepaper pulls in recent research from the University of Leeds and West Yorkshire Combined Authority which reveal that fences and walls around park edges make parks feel less safe due to reducing escape routes, while busier parks feel safer due to passive surveillance from other people. Meanwhile, stats from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 37% of women stop walking in quiet places after dark due to safety concerns.
Contributors to the whitepaper include Jo Roberts (Holcim UK), Dr Anna Barker (University of Leeds), Romy Rawlings (Landscape Institute / Deep Green), Ben Gill (One Planet), and Iwonan Kossek (Ask for Angela).
Together, they argue there is a growing urgency to tackle safety in public spaces as, despite having a direct influence on each, the issue continues to receive less attention than other urban issues, such as decarbonisation, regeneration and public health.
A central theme of the whitepaper is the need for a shared, cross-sector understanding of what ‘safety’ actually means. The working group emphasises the distinction between actual safety (objective risk) and perceived safety (subjective experience), noting that perception often shapes behaviour more strongly than reality.
Jo Roberts, Head of Product Management at Holcim UK, said: “We are now reaching a point where familiar ideas of ‘safety’ are being re-examined – not only as a matter of physical design but as a measure of how people feel and belong in the places they share with others. This whitepaper is about creating a shared language, grounded in evidence, that helps the industry design environments where everyone feels safe, connected and confident to move freely.”
Also identified in the paper are barriers that currently impede progress – from the sheer volume of unstructured guidance to persistent misconceptions, such as the belief that safety is solely about crime reduction or that more lighting or CCTV are always the most effective solutions.
Drawing on successful work across the country, the report sets out a suite of practical, evidence-based interventions for landscape architects, planners and local authorities. These include clearer sightlines, passive surveillance, typology-specific design, improved wayfinding, and co-production with communities – particularly groups who may feel excluded or unsafe.
Alongside this, it emphasises the importance of robust data, pointing to emerging tools such as the Safer Parks Dashboard, which brings together spatial and safety data to help practitioners prioritise interventions.
Jo said: “Improving safety in the public realm is essential for healthier communities, stronger local economies and more inclusive cities. We’re calling for closer collaboration between industry, academia and the public sector to ensure that safety becomes a core pillar of built-environment decision-making.”
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