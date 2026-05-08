Northumberland’s Mega Industrial Park Set to Power Jobs and Investment

A major new industrial park in Northumberland has been given the go-ahead, paving the way for more than 1m sq ft of employment space and a significant boost to the region’s economy.

Northumberland planners have unanimously approved outline proposals from Arlington Real Estate for the 126-acre West Hartford Park scheme in Cramlington. The development is being brought forward in partnership with Homes England and is expected to become one of the region’s most important strategic employment sites.

The decision comes as confidence begins to return to the UK logistics and industrial development market. Demand is being driven by growth sectors including offshore wind, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, clean technology and modern logistics.

West Hartford Park is the largest remaining strategic employment allocation in Northumberland. Once developed, it is expected to support more than 2,000 jobs and attract over £150m of investment.

The plans include a wide range of flexible industrial, manufacturing and logistics buildings, with units from 40,000 sq ft up to 532,000 sq ft. The scheme will also feature office space, innovation facilities and supporting retail amenities for occupiers and workers.

Its location is a key part of the project’s appeal. The site is close to the deep-sea Port of Blyth and will be promoted as a “near port” destination for businesses involved in offshore wind, clean technology, advanced manufacturing and logistics.

Arlington said the development has already generated strong interest from potential occupiers. The company pointed to the site’s significant power capacity, modern infrastructure and lack of highways restrictions as important advantages for businesses looking to invest in the area.

Environmental measures also form part of the plans. Around 40 acres of the site will be used for ecological mitigation, green space and landscaping, helping to balance development with environmental improvements.

Dean Cook, managing director at Arlington, said the scheme’s scale, flexibility and infrastructure made it exceptionally well placed to support a wide range of industries, including advanced manufacturing, logistics, clean energy and technology.

The approval marks an important step forward for Northumberland’s industrial ambitions and could help position the county as a key location for the next wave of clean energy and manufacturing investment.

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