Glencar completes Tech Foundry 3, expanding life sciences infrastructure at Harwell

A 70,000 sq ft multi-occupier development designed to support innovation, research and advanced manufacturing within one of the UK’s leading science campuses.

Glencar is proud to announce the successful completion of Tech Foundry 3, a new 70,000 sq ft multi-occupier technology development at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, marking another key milestone in the company’s expanding portfolio within the UK’s life sciences and advanced technology sectors.

Delivered on behalf of Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, the scheme provides flexible mid-tech units designed for research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing occupiers. The speculative development has been constructed to a shell specification, enabling future tenants to tailor the spaces to meet their specific operational and laboratory requirements.

Located at Tech Edge West, Curie Avenue, Harwell, the project forms part of the campus’ continued expansion to support a growing community of scientists, engineers and technology businesses within the Oxford–Cambridge innovation corridor.

Designed for Innovation and Flexibility

Tech Foundry 3 has been designed as a multi-use, multi-occupier facility, providing high-quality space that can accommodate a range of R&D and light industrial uses. The development comprises multiple units arranged within a distinctive architectural form and has been designed to provide flexible letting opportunities for mid-tech occupiers.

Construction commenced in February 2025, with an initial six-week enabling works phase, followed by a 50-week main construction programme, with practical completion achieved in April 2026.

Key features of the development include:

Extensive cut and fill works, ground stabilisation and retaining wall installations

Pad foundations and steel frame construction, incorporating recycled content

Standing seam roofing and cladding systems

High-quality curtain walling and external envelope design

Comprehensive hard and soft landscaping across the site

Designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Very Good’ sustainability certification

A high-specification building envelope providing durability, energy efficiency and premium finishes

The design also incorporates a sawtooth roof profile, allowing for the integration of solar panels on south-west facing roof sections to support the campus’ sustainability ambitions.

Strengthening a Long-Standing Partnership

The completion of Tech Foundry 3 marks Glencar’s third project for Harwell, further strengthening the company’s partnership with the campus and its role in delivering specialist infrastructure for the UK’s rapidly expanding life sciences sector.

Roy Jones, Managing Director – South at Glencar, said:

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered Tech Foundry 3 at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus. As an established contractor in the life sciences and advanced technology sectors, projects such as this demonstrate Glencar’s ability to deliver high-quality, flexible facilities that support innovation and scientific advancement. Working closely with the Harwell team and our project partners, we have created a development that will provide forward-thinking businesses with the space and infrastructure they need to grow and thrive. We are proud to continue strengthening our relationship with Harwell and to contribute to the campus’ ongoing expansion as one of the UK’s leading centres for scientific discovery and innovation.”

Jason Stafford, Development and Construction Director at Harwell, said:

“We’re delighted to complete the latest addition to Harwell’s development pipeline. Tech Foundry 3 complements our existing portfolio while providing highly flexible, future-ready space for science, innovation and technology focused occupiers. Its high quality design, significant sustainability achievements, including the connection to the Campus’ innovative Smart Grid, and its nature sensitive landscape setting, is credit to the developer, consultant and contractor team that have worked hard on its delivery.”

Supporting the UK’s Life Sciences Growth

Harwell Science and Innovation Campus is one of the UK’s leading science clusters and home to world-leading research organisations, technology companies and national laboratories. Developments such as Tech Foundry 3 play a crucial role in providing the next generation of flexible, design-led laboratory, research and technology space required to support continued growth across the sector.

Glencar has established a strong track record in the delivery of specialist facilities for the life sciences sector, supporting the development of research, laboratory and advanced manufacturing environments across the UK. Recent projects include the delivery of a 60,000 sq ft fully fitted laboratory and office building at Chesterford Research Park in Cambridge for Aviva Investors.

As demand for specialist laboratory, R&D and advanced manufacturing space continues to accelerate, Glencar remains committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments that enable scientific discovery, innovation and economic growth.

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