Norwich Set for Landmark £80m Build-to-Rent Community

A major new build-to-rent development is set to reshape part of central Norwich after property investor Zive Capital secured planning approval for the £80m Victoria Gardens scheme.

Located on the former Queens Road Marsh office site, the brownfield development will bring 432 new rental homes to the city across a series of contemporary residential buildings. The vacant office block, which had remained unused since the pandemic, was demolished in 2024 to pave the way for the regeneration project.

Designed by Broadway Malyan, the scheme will feature five main residential blocks that gradually step down in scale towards a collection of townhouses positioned at the southern end of the development.

Alongside new homes, Victoria Gardens will include around 500 sq m of flexible commercial, incubator and retail space, aimed at supporting start-up businesses and Norwich’s growing creative and digital sectors.

The wider masterplan has been designed to create a more connected and accessible neighbourhood, opening up a site that was previously closed off from surrounding streets. Proposals include new pedestrian walkways, landscaped courtyards, communal gardens and public open spaces intended to encourage community interaction and improve the urban environment.

As part of the approved plans, Zive Capital has committed to delivering 10% affordable housing, with the potential for this figure to increase should the development exceed financial expectations.

Adam Zive, principal at Zive Capital, described the planning approval as a major step forward for the project and highlighted the company’s ambition to create a long-term residential community in the city.

The scheme reflects continued investor confidence in the UK build-to-rent sector, particularly in regional cities where demand for high-quality rental accommodation and mixed-use urban regeneration continues to grow.

Construction is expected to begin within the next 18 months.

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