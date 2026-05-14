Developer sought for major Cheshire town centre residential scheme

A former grammar school site, latterly used as a business centre, in Winsford Town Centre, Cheshire has been brought to market as a residential development opportunity. Cheshire West & Cheshire Council has appointed CBRE as its agent for Verdin Exchange.

Verdin Exchange is a 51,968 sq ft listed red-brick building dating back to 1895 on an extensive 3.89 acre site fronting the town’s High Street (A54). Originally built as a technical school and latterly used as a business centre, the site has been identified as prime for redevelopment as a residential-led scheme, subject to planning.

Initial feasibility work highlights the site’s potential for a blend of one, two and three-bedroom apartments set across the existing building and two new-builds, complemented by landscaped amenity space and high-quality public realm. The development could create a sustainable living environment in an established and well-connected Cheshire location, adjacent to the recently redeveloped Winsford Cross Shopping Centre, at the heart of the town’s ongoing regeneration.

The scheme represents a rare opportunity to combine the conversion of a heritage asset with new-build development, enabling the creation of a distinctive residential destination within a revitalised town centre setting.

Neil Kirkham, Head of Liverpool Office at CBRE commented:

“Verdin Exchange represents a compelling opportunity to deliver a high-quality residential scheme in a well-connected and evolving Cheshire town. The combination of a prominent town centre location, strong transport links and the character of the existing building provides developers with the chance to create a truly distinctive place to live. With capacity for a mix of apartment types alongside landscaped amenity and public realm improvements, this is a site that can make a meaningful contribution to Winsford’s continued regeneration.”

The site is being offered for sale on a freehold basis, with interest sought from developers capable of bringing forward a deliverable, design-led scheme. Verdin Exchange is being marketed on an all enquiries basis, but recognises there is a strong residential development opportunity.

Gemma Davies, Director of Economy and Housing, Cheshire West & Chester Council

“The Verdin Exchange is an iconic and much-loved building in Winsford town centre. Its striking architecture makes it a Winsford icon and it is a building that the community is keen to see open its doors again.

Cheshire West & Chester Council is seeking a developer who can support its goal to safeguard the future of Verdin Exchange and give it a new lease of life by restoring the listed building and maintaining and enhancing the community uses of the site. Ensuring this building can play its part in the vitality and vibrancy of the town long into the future.

The first phase of regeneration works has already been a real success story and we’re excited to see what comes forward from developers for the Verdin Exchange to support us in achieving our ambitions for this great town that Winsford residents now and in the future can be proud of.”

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