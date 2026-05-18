Novus Property Solutions chosen to deliver upgrade programme for Aspire Housing

Maintenance, refurbishment and fit-out contractor Novus Property Solutions has secured a new contract with Aspire Housing to deliver improvements across the housing association’s portfolio of homes in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

With many of the windows and doors across the portfolio now more than a decade old, the improvement works are essential to improving building efficiency and performance, alongside occupant comfort and safety. As an experienced maintenance and refurbishment contractor, the Novus team will carry out these essential works sensitively to minimise disruption for residents.

As the efficiency of homes comes under greater scrutiny en route to net-zero, the improvements carried out by Novus will contribute towards the longevity of social homes within Aspire Housing’s portfolio.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Aspire Housing to deliver new windows and doors across their homes,” says David Barnes, Operations Manager at Novus Property Solutions. “Many of their properties are close to our head office, making this a local project for us and an opportunity to make a difference in our own community and beyond. That makes it an opportunity to deliver a high standard of improvement works that make a genuine impact on residents in our local community.

“We’d like to thank Aspire Housing for selecting us as one of two contractors for this project, alongside Anglian Windows. Together, we’ll be upgrading windows and doors across approximately 200 properties, making a real difference to occupant comfort while ensuring these homes are fit for purpose for years to come.”

Project mobilisation is already underway for the projects, with improvement works due to commence in July. As part of Novus’ commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled workers in the construction industry, an apprentice will work alongside the highly experienced team to deliver works across the project.

Aspire Housing has more than 9,500 homes in its portfolio and is committed to putting its 19,000 customers first with the delivery of safe, decent homes.

To find out more about Novus Property Solutions and its work in the social housing sector, visit: www.novussolutions.co.uk

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