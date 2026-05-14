Buxton Set for £100m Town Centre Transformation

Plans have been submitted for a major £100m-plus regeneration of The Springs shopping centre in Buxton, paving the way for a new residential-led neighbourhood in the heart of the Derbyshire town.

Developer Capital&Centric is working with High Peak Borough Council to bring forward the transformation, which would replace the existing shopping centre with a mixed-use scheme designed to reconnect the town centre, improve public space and support long-term investment.

The proposals include 332 homes for rent, made up of a mix of townhouses and apartments. The development will also provide space for bars, shops and cafés, helping to create a more active and vibrant destination for residents, visitors and local businesses.

A key part of the scheme is the improvement of routes through the town centre, including a better pedestrian connection from Buxton railway station. Plans also include new public squares, riverside spaces, additional greenery and a feature lift serving the station entrance, making the area more accessible and welcoming.

Capital&Centric said the latest plans have been shaped to include a wider housing mix, more landscaping and two new public toilet blocks. Residents will also have access to shared amenities including a gym, mini cinema and co-working space, reflecting the developer’s focus on creating neighbourhoods that combine homes, community and lifestyle.

The design approach takes inspiration from Buxton’s historic character, with colonnades, bay windows, limestone and gritstone proposed to echo the town’s architectural heritage while delivering a modern new quarter.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “There’s a real opportunity here to create something that celebrates Buxton’s heritage and character while also giving the town centre the revitalisation it deserves.

“We can’t wait to get spades in the ground and make this vision a reality.”

High Peak Borough Council previously acquired The Springs shopping centre after securing £6.6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund and committing £4.2m of its own funding.

If approved, the scheme would mark a significant step forward for Buxton, delivering new homes, stronger town centre connections and a renewed public realm designed to support the town’s future growth.

Plans include reopening the River Wye through the site to create new green public spaces for dining, events and leisure.

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