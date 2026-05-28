Planning permission secured for landmark transformation of Bristol’s Canons Wharf development

Kinrise and Mactaggart Family & Partners (MF&P) announce next chapter for iconic Harbourside site, set to become a best-in-class workplace and cultural destination

Kinrise and Mactaggart Family & Partners (MF&P) has secured planning permission for the transformation of Canons Wharf, one of Bristol’s most recognisable waterfront sites, marking a major milestone in the reimagining of the iconic Grade II listed estate on the city’s Harbourside.

The ambitious redevelopment will see the former Canons House building re-positioned as a vibrant, mixed-use campus, delivering 197,000 sq ft of high-quality workspace alongside industry-leading amenities, cultural spaces and public-facing destinations.

Located in the heart of Bristol’s thriving Harbourside, the development will combine striking architectural heritage with contemporary design, creating a working environment like no other that reflects the city’s dynamic business and cultural community. The scheme will enhance the landmark crescent and circular buildings overlooking Lloyds Amphitheatre, reinforcing their status as one of the city’s defining architectural statements.

The approved plans will deliver a range of premium facilities designed to support modern ways of working and wellbeing, including:

A coffee house with gardens, creating a social hub for tenants and the public

Restaurants over-looking the Harbourside

Saunas, cold plunge, a performance gym and PT classes studio

Podcast studio and 200 person auditorium for talks, events and cultural programming

A standout rooftop boardroom and events space, offering panoramic views across the city

Together, these amenities will position Canons Wharf as a destination workplace, blending productivity, wellbeing and community with a strong cultural offer, akin to the city’s identity.

Sustainability is also central to the scheme, which will adopt a low-carbon retrofit approach, retaining and enhancing the existing structure while introducing energy-efficient systems, water-source heat pumps and all-electric infrastructure.

Once complete, the development will provide highly flexible Grade A office space suitable for both single occupier headquarters and a multi-tenant campus, supporting Bristol’s continued growth as a leading UK regional business hub.

Kilian Kleine, Investment Director & Head of Development at Kinrise, said;“Securing planning permission for Canons Wharf is a significant step forward in bringing this exceptional building back to life. Our vision is to create a workplace that is not only best-in-class in terms of design and sustainability, but one that genuinely adds to the energy of Bristol’s iconic Harbourside.

“By combining architectural design with carefully curated amenities, from social and cultural spaces to wellbeing-led facilities, we are creating a destination where businesses and people can truly thrive. Canons Wharf will be a place that reflects Bristol’s ambition, creativity and sense of community, and we’re excited to move into the next phase of delivery.”

Widely recognised as one of Bristol’s most distinctive buildings, Canons Wharf has long played a central role in the city’s commercial life. Its transformation will re-establish the site as a focal point for business, innovation and cultural events, while opening up new opportunities for engagement with the local community.

With a preferred contractor in the wings, the works are expected to begin imminently, with the redevelopment set to deliver a new chapter for Bristol’s Harbourside, one that blends heritage, sustainability and forward-thinking design to create a truly iconic workplace destination

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