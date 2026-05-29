Progress continues on Sturry Link Road with major Homes England backing

VolkerFitzpatrick is continuing to progress works on a £61 million infrastructure scheme designed to ease congestion and improve journey times for residents, businesses and visitors in Canterbury, Kent.

The Sturry Link Road scheme began in April and will create a new route between the A28 and the A291 at Sturry. It will provide a bypass for the heavily congested Sturry Level Crossing and the busy Island Road junction, helping to improve connectivity across the area.

Kent County Council (KCC) has secured £48.5 million in funding from Homes England to support delivery of the project, with the agreement signed in March 2026. This funding will play a vital role in enabling the scheme to progress.

The Sturry Link Road scheme includes the construction of a new viaduct spanning the River Stour, its floodplain and the railway line. The scheme also features new roundabouts at either end, connecting to a future east–west route north of the railway that will link Sturry Hill and Shalloak Road.

Once complete, the wider Sturry Relief Road will address long-standing congestion issues in the area, where traffic on the A28 is frequently delayed by the level crossing. The new route will provide an alternative option for road users, reducing queues, improving journey reliability and enhancing access to Sturry railway station.

The project also incorporates a range of features to support sustainable travel and safety, including a shared footway and cycleway, a dedicated southbound bus lane towards Canterbury, new pedestrian crossing points and road lighting along the route.

In addition to improving transport connections, the scheme will support planned housing growth in Sturry and Broad Oak, ensuring that essential infrastructure is delivered alongside new homes, jobs and economic opportunities.

Representatives from KCC recently visited the site on Thursday 28 May to view progress being made on the scheme alongside the VolkerFitzpatrick project team.

Peter Osborne, KCC Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said:

“This is a major investment for the area, and the support from Homes England is vital in helping us deliver the infrastructure needed to unlock new homes, support local businesses and improve everyday journeys.

“It’s great to see work progressing well on the Sturry Link Road, which will make a real difference to people who regularly experience delays at the level crossing.

“Once complete, the new road will provide a more reliable route for residents and visitors, while also creating better connections across the local network.”

Pauline Schaffer, Homes England Director of Housing and Infrastructure Grant Funding, said:

“This latest milestone is an excellent example of how funding from Homes England is helping to deliver the vital infrastructure and homes needed to unlock thriving places that communities can be proud of.

“It’s great to see progress on the Sturry Link Road, and we look forward to continuing to support KCC to achieve its ambitions.”

Andrew Avery, Senior Project Manager at VolkerFitzpatrick, said:

“We are delighted that construction has begun on this vital scheme. The new route will ease congestion at the level crossing, improve journeys and unlock growth for local communities. Working in partnership with Kent County Council, we’re proud to be delivering long-term infrastructure that will make a real difference across the region.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals