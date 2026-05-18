Statom Strengthens Specialist Role as Order Book Reaches £617m

Statom Group has reported record turnover and a secured order book of more than £617m, following a period of investment and strategic expansion across its specialist engineering operations.

The Essex-based contractor, which was founded as a concrete specialist in 2020, increased revenue by 15% to £184m in the year to 30 November 2025. Growth was supported by rising activity across infrastructure, civil engineering, specialist foundations, ports and energy projects, helping to offset slower conditions in the residential market.

The group said its £617m order book is equivalent to around 3.3 times annual revenue, providing strong visibility into 2026 and early 2027. The performance reflects Statom’s continued move away from historic reliance on residential work and towards more technically complex, engineering-led sectors.

Pre-tax profit, however, fell to £6.8m from £8.7m in the previous year, as the business absorbed significant investment in management systems, technical staff, new offices, plant and machinery. Operating margin also eased from 6.6% to 4.9%, with the company citing changes in workload mix and inflationary pressure on key materials.

Statom Group Chief Executive Stan Nikudinski said the investment was necessary to support substantial growth during the year and position the business for further expansion in 2026.

During the period, the group strengthened its in-house technical capability through the integration of Apex Core Engineering, Franki Foundations and Slipform Technology. These divisions now sit alongside Statom’s civil, mechanical, electrical and plumbing, and remediation teams, enabling the contractor to take on more complex schemes with reduced reliance on third-party delivery partners.

Nikudinski said: “During the year, the integration of Apex Core Engineering, Franki Foundations, and Slipform Technology within the wider group further strengthened our in-house technical capability and lifecycle delivery capacity.

“These divisions, supported by our civil, MEP, and remediation teams, enable Statom to deliver complex engineering-led projects with minimal reliance on third-party contractors.

“This self-delivery approach has proven particularly valuable on major regeneration, energy, and infrastructure programmes, where technical collaboration and design assurance are critical to success.”

Despite the dip in profit, Statom ended the year with net assets rising to £29m, up from £25.5m. Cash reduced to £21.3m from £27.9m following a £25.7m capital investment programme.

The results underline Statom’s transition into a broader specialist engineering contractor, with a growing focus on infrastructure, energy and complex regeneration work.

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