Redleaf completes new Tesco-anchored local centre in Swaffham

Developer, Redleaf, has reached Practical Completion for its new Tesco-anchored retail centre in Swaffham, Norfolk, with the convenience store now open to the public.

Brandon Road Shopping Centre has been constructed by Warwick Burt Construction Ltd. of Northampton on behalf of Redleaf and will serve the local community, including residents moving into Cygnet Rise, a new development in the town by Abel Homes.

The new shopping centre totals 9,150 sq ft and having brought in Tesco Express as the anchor store, Redleaf has also exchanged contracts with national coffee operator, Esquires. Further retailers will be confirmed in due course.

Approximately 3,600 sq ft of commercial space remains and the scheme benefits from planning consent for all retail uses – A1, A2, A3, A4 and A5. Sui Generis uses would require consent. Minimum unit size 800 sq ft and the development includes 36 demised car parking spaces.

Interest in the remaining space can be discussed directly with Redleaf.

To mark the completion of the new local centre, Redleaf founder Paul Bishton and Abel Homes managing director Paul LeGrice visited the site to inspect the new units.

Paul Bishton comments: “Very proud to see this latest Redleaf development achieve PC. We’ve really pushed the boat in terms of design and Warwick Burt has done a fantastic job with the build. It’s great to see Tesco trading and with Esquires commencing its fit out imminently, I can’t wait to bring more great brands to the centre. Redleaf prides itself on delivering high-quality commercial developments and Brandon Road Shopping Centre is a fine addition to our portfolio.”

Rory Bartlett, Head of Operations at Esquires Coffee, said: “We’re really pleased to be joining Brandon Road Shopping Centre and becoming part of the Swaffham community. The development is a great fit for Esquires, clearly designed as a real community hub. We’re looking forward to opening a welcoming space for customers to enjoy great coffee, quality food and a relaxed environment as the scheme continues to grow.”

Speaking about the broader development, Mr LeGrice added: “Our Cygnet Rise development is very much about creating a new community, providing a new local centre, a care home and assisted living units, as well as much-needed new homes.

“We are delighted to be delivering another key component of the community so early in the scheme’s programme, fulfilling the promises we made when we brought plans for the site forward.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals