British Land unveils major Glasgow Fort expansion with Scotland’s biggest M&S planned

British Land has submitted plans for a major 60,000 sq ft extension at Glasgow Fort, in a move that could significantly expand the shopping park’s retail and leisure offer.

The proposals include a major enlargement of the existing M&S store, adding more than 32,000 sq ft of space. If approved, the upgraded store would become the retailer’s largest in Scotland, creating a flagship destination for shoppers at one of the country’s busiest retail parks.

The wider plans also include an improved leisure offer, with new attractions such as bowling and arcades proposed as part of the development. British Land said the expansion has been shaped by feedback from two public consultation events held last year, as well as growing demand from visitors.

Glasgow Fort has seen strong trading momentum, with the retail park recording its highest-ever visitor numbers in 2025. Footfall has risen by 8% over the past 12 months, supported by demand across fashion, health and beauty, food and drink, and wider lifestyle categories.

M&S said the proposed extension would allow it to provide a larger and more modern store for customers in Scotland. Rachel Rankine, regional manager at M&S, said the plans would create a standout destination at Glasgow Fort, with more space to showcase the retailer’s food, fashion, home and beauty ranges.

British Land said the application reflects its confidence in Glasgow Fort’s long-term growth and the continued strength of well-located retail parks. The company said the scheme would be one of the first significant retail and leisure developments to come forward in the UK in recent years, pointing to renewed confidence in the sector.

Matt Reed, head of asset management at British Land, said the company is continuing to invest in and evolve Glasgow Fort to meet changing consumer habits. He said the aim is to create a vibrant environment that supports retailers while giving visitors more reasons to spend time at the destination.

If approved, the expansion would further strengthen Glasgow Fort’s position as one of the UK’s leading retail park destinations, combining larger-format shopping with leisure and food and drink uses.

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