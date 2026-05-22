Rhatigan Secures £32m Role in Landmark East London Housing Regeneration

JJ Rhatigan has been appointed to deliver the first phase of a major new housing development at the former London Chest Hospital site in Bethnal Green, marking a significant milestone in the long-awaited regeneration of the historic East London location.

The contractor secured the £32m design and build contract following a competitive four-way tender process involving Lovell, Graham and Formation Design & Build.

The project is being delivered for Bonner Road LLP, linked to Clarion Housing Group’s development arm, Latimer, and forms the opening phase of a wider masterplan that will transform the former hospital site into a new mixed-tenure residential neighbourhood.

The initial phase will provide 76 affordable homes across two residential blocks, alongside associated landscaping and public realm works. The homes are expected to focus heavily on social rent provision, forming a key part of the development’s affordable housing strategy.

Overall, the wider scheme will deliver 274 homes, with 50% affordable housing measured by habitable room.

Construction is expected to commence from June, with works scheduled to continue through to February 2031.

Designed by architects AHMM, the masterplan combines new-build housing with the restoration of several important heritage assets on the site, including the Grade II-listed main hospital building, Sanitary Tower and South Wing. All three buildings are currently included on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Alongside the refurbishment of the historic structures, the wider regeneration plans include five new residential buildings ranging from five to nine storeys, as well as new community space and extensive landscaping.

A key part of the proposals is the opening of the former hospital grounds to the public for the first time in almost a decade. Plans include more than 1,100 sq m of open space, a new public square off St James’ Avenue and the restoration of the site’s historic formal lawn.

The development will also protect one of the East End’s most notable natural landmarks — a veteran Mulberry tree believed to be among the oldest in the area — which will remain preserved in its original location.

The project represents another major step in East London’s ongoing regeneration pipeline, combining affordable housing delivery with heritage restoration and enhanced public realm investment.

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