SEGRO Lease to Support New NHS Pathology Hub in Croydon

SEGRO has signed a new lease agreement with the NHS pathology network covering south west London, supporting the creation of a modern pathology hub at SEGRO Park Redhouse Road in Croydon.

The agreement covers 18,444 sq ft of warehouse space across two units. The facility will be used by a network of hospitals including St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Croydon Health Services NHS Trust and Kingston and Richmond NHS Foundation Trust.

The new hub will provide laboratory space for testing samples collected from around 400 doctors’ practices across Surrey, south London and south west London. By centralising key testing processes, the facility is designed to improve efficiency, speed up turnaround times and reduce pressure on existing hospital pathology laboratories.

The move is expected to help GP test samples be processed more quickly, enabling results to be returned to practices significantly faster than at present. It will also support cost savings and free up space within the wider NHS estate.

Alex Keith, Director, London at SEGRO, said the agreement demonstrated the wider role modern industrial space can play in supporting essential services.

“SEGRO’s purpose is to create the space that enables extraordinary things to happen and this is an absolute exemplar of this in action,” he said. “This new state-of-the-art facility serving the wider south London area will enable significant operational efficiency and cost savings for the various NHS trusts through the centralisation of critically important pathology services.”

He added that the project highlighted the versatility of well-located, sustainable warehouse space, from increasing testing volumes and reducing laboratory pressure to accelerating turnaround times and lowering the cost per test.

Simon Brewer from South West London Pathology said the facility would help deliver high-quality care while improving how services are organised.

“This space is a key part of how we are delivering this in south west London, supporting more efficient laboratory operations, training opportunities and ultimately faster, more reliable results for both clinicians and patients,” he said.

SEGRO Park Croydon Redhouse Road is located 10 minutes from Croydon town centre and around 10 miles from both central London and the M25. The development comprises seven BREEAM Excellent units, with remaining space ranging from 9,155 sq ft to 83,827 sq ft. The units also hold EPC A ratings.

Sustainability features include photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle charging points and cycle shelters, supporting lower-carbon operations and more sustainable journeys.

The NHS lease follows a recent agreement with a leading wholesale and retail grocer, underlining continued demand for high-quality, well-connected industrial space in south London.