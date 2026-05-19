SEGRO Partners with LTA to Open Up Tennis and Padel Across UK Communities

SEGRO has been announced as a new Official Partner of the Lawn Tennis Association, in a partnership designed to support the growth of tennis and padel across communities throughout the UK.

The agreement will also see SEGRO become development partner to LTA padel, helping to widen access to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. The partnership will focus on national and community-level initiatives, including the launch of a new grassroots padel programme during the 2026 season.

The LTA is the National Governing Body for tennis and padel in Great Britain, working to grow both sports from grassroots participation through to the professional game. Its wider ambition is to open up tennis and padel to more people by working with schools, volunteers, coaches and venues across the country.

SEGRO, one of Europe’s leading owners, developers and managers of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres, said the partnership aligns with its long-standing commitment to supporting communities around its estates.

The new grassroots padel initiative will aim to make the sport more inclusive and accessible, particularly for children and young people, women and people from underserved backgrounds. SEGRO will bring experience from its community investment programme, which supports local projects, skills development and employment opportunities.

Padel has seen rapid growth in Great Britain in recent years. Participation has risen from around 15,000 players in 2019 to more than 860,000 by the end of 2025. The country’s padel infrastructure has also expanded, with 1,553 courts across 559 venues recorded by the end of 2025.

James Craddock, UK Managing Director at SEGRO, said: “SEGRO is a business rooted in places and the communities around them. This partnership with the LTA reflects our commitment to widening opportunity and supporting wellbeing through sport.

“By also working in tandem to deliver a new grassroots padel programme, we are helping to remove barriers to participation and open up the sport to more communities across the UK.”

Scott Lloyd, Chief Executive of the LTA, said the organisation was delighted to welcome SEGRO as an official partner.

He added that the partnership would help extend the LTA’s reach into new communities, accelerate its padel community initiatives and support more people to experience the physical and mental health benefits of racket sports.

The agreement highlights the growing role of sport-led community investment, with SEGRO and the LTA aiming to create more opportunities for people across the UK to pick up a racket and get active.

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