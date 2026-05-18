Whitbread Faces Break-Up Pressure as Major Investor Demands Sale

Hospitality giant Whitbread PLC is facing mounting pressure after activist investor Corvex Management LP called on the company to launch a formal sale process, claiming it is the “only credible path” to unlocking shareholder value.

Corvex, which holds an economic interest in more than 11.8 million Whitbread shares – representing around 7% of the business – issued a strongly worded letter to Whitbread’s board and shareholders criticising the company’s long-term strategy and financial performance.

The investment firm argued that Whitbread’s current five-year growth plan continues to pursue “value-destructive” policies, despite concerns previously raised with the board in December 2025. Corvex claims the company has failed to respond to worsening market conditions and shareholder frustrations.

At the centre of the criticism is Whitbread’s proposed expansion strategy, which includes plans to add around 14,000 non-AGP hotel rooms across the UK and Germany over the next five years. Corvex also opposed the company’s increased sale-and-leaseback target of approximately £1.5bn, arguing that monetising valuable freehold assets to fund future growth carries significant risk.

The investor highlighted Whitbread’s recent share price struggles, noting the stock is currently trading at a 13-year low of around £23 per share and at less than eight times pre-tax profit. According to Corvex, the valuation implies the market is assigning little or no value to parts of Whitbread’s wider business portfolio, including its German hotel operations and development pipeline.

Corvex further stated that Whitbread has delivered double-digit negative returns across one, three, five and ten-year investment periods, blaming what it described as persistent structural complexity and poor capital allocation decisions.

The firm is now urging Whitbread to appoint an independent investment bank and commit publicly to a comprehensive sale process. It also called for an immediate pause on non-AGP growth expenditure and future sale-and-leaseback deals while strategic options are explored.

Corvex warned that if the board refuses to pursue a sale, it is prepared to nominate a new slate of directors in an attempt to force strategic change at the company.

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