Shawbrook Launches Dedicated PBSA Finance Proposition

Shawbrook has launched a dedicated Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) proposition, responding to growing broker and investor demand for specialist finance in the sector.

The bank has already completed a number of PBSA transactions and is now offering dedicated pricing and criteria for experienced landlords operating in the sector.

The launch comes amid continued investor appetite for high-quality student accommodation, driven by local demand, changing student expectations and a need to modernise supply across a number of key UK university cities.

The proposition includes loans from £500k to £35m, with rates starting from 5.99%, up to 75% LTV on interest-only facilities and terms of up to 25 years.

Larger transactions above £2.5m will be supported by Shawbrook’s Structured Real Estate team, recognising the more specialist structuring requirements often associated with PBSA developments and investments.

Daryl Norkett

Daryl Norkett, Director of Real Estate Proposition at Shawbrook, said: “We’ve seen increasing demand from brokers and professional investors financing PBSA assets – particularly where borrowers need a lender that genuinely understands how these deals work. Every transaction in this sector is different, and the financing requirements are often more nuanced than in traditional property lending. A dedicated proposition means we can give brokers and their clients the certainty and expertise they need from the outset”

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