SMD appointed to LCP general works framework

Cambridgeshire-based Spacemaker Developments (SMD) has been appointed to the London Construction Programme (LCP) General Works Framework.

The £3bn framework which is procured by the London Borough of Haringey on behalf of LCP, puts SMD in the lineup for public sector projects throughout London and the Home Counties. SMD has been appointed for projects in three categories: New build construction projects up to £7.5m, new build projects valued between £6m-£15m and refurbishment and retro fit projects up to £7.5m.

Moomith Ullah, operations director at SMD said: “We’re proud that SMD has secured a place on the LCP General Works Framework. The appointment reflects the strength of our team, our track record in delivering high-quality projects, and our continued commitment to supporting long-term infrastructure and built environment improvements.

“We look forward to working alongside LCP and fellow framework partners to deliver safe, sustainable and value-driven projects across the programme.

“Thank you to LCP for putting their trust in SMD and to everyone involved in making this happen.”

Frameworks provide many benefits for both contractors and their clients, streamlining the procurement process, with contractors already being pre-approved for works. Agreements such as this also promote transparency and good communication making the whole construction process easier.

To be appointed to the framework SMD proved its technical capability, financial stability and compliance in quality, safety and legal standards and was able to demonstrate the ability to consistently deliver value to public sector clients over several years.

SMD is already an approved supplier on several other frameworks including LHC’s (London and South -East Procurement) Modern Methods of Construction of New Homes Framework, the Procurement for Housing Residential Construction Framework and the Southeast Consortium Construction and Development Dynamic Purchasing System, all proving SMD’s status as a solution-focused, proactive, collaborative and secure construction partner.

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