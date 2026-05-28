STARK UK launches real-time delivery update service

STARK Building Materials UK (STARK UK) has launched a digital delivery tracking and notification service providing real-time updates on orders.

Launched as part of STARK UK’s ‘trusted deliveries’ strategy, the new service firstly informs customers of a two-hour delivery window before sending a second update, narrowing it to a one-hour slot. Alongside this, a live tracking link allows the customer to monitor the driver’s route in real time. Customers must simply add their mobile telephone number when making an order to ensure they benefit from the service.

Following development, STARK UK undertook an extensive six-month customer trial period of the software, which received positive feedback from pilot users and enabled the business to fine-tune its capabilities ahead of launch.

So far, the service has been rolled out to Jewson, Minster, and Frazer customers and will soon be expanded across other STARK UK businesses, including Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) and Major Build Solutions (MBS) in coming months.

Ian Goldsmith, Chief Operating Officer for STARK UK, said: “Real-time delivery updates have become part of everyday life, and customers increasingly expect the same level of visibility and convenience from their builders’ merchant. Our new service has been designed to bring that experience into the construction supply chain, giving customers clearer communication, greater confidence around delivery times, and improved visibility from dispatch through to arrival.

“The feedback throughout the trial period was extremely positive, with customers welcoming improved visibility and communication around deliveries. Several pilot users commented that this level of service feels special for a builders’ merchant, and over time we expect it will also help reduce the need for customers to contact branches to check on delivery times or order status, letting them focus more of their time on their projects.

“This is another example of how we continue to invest in customer experience across STARK UK, and we’ll be developing the platform further to ensure it continues to meet and exceed expectations in the future.”

The launch of STARK UK’s new digital delivery and tracking service comes alongside its #LetsGetBritainBuildingNOW petition, which calls on the government to get Britain’s building and construction sector out of crisis and into positive economic growth.

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