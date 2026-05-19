Stockport Set for £150m Residential Boost as Keady Secures Landmark Scheme

Developer Amstone has appointed Keady Construction as main contractor for the £150m No.1 Knightsbridge residential development in Stockport.

The major scheme will deliver 588 apartments across a series of residential blocks ranging from five to 15 storeys, further strengthening Stockport’s growing appeal as a key residential and regeneration hotspot in the North West.

Construction is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2027, with the project being delivered in phases over the following two-and-a-half years.

Keady Construction, part of the wider OHOB Group, was selected due to its strong track record in large-scale residential delivery and experience within the private rented sector market.

Adnan Siddiqi, Director at Amstone Ventures, said the developer was particularly attracted to Keady’s expertise within the residential sector, alongside its approach to design quality and environmental considerations.

He highlighted the contractor’s recent completion of a 31-storey residential tower on Skinner Street in Leeds, which delivered 399 private rented apartments, as evidence of the company’s capability to successfully deliver large urban living schemes.

Kieran Duggan, Director at Keady Construction, described No.1 Knightsbridge as another important milestone for the contractor as it continues expanding its portfolio of major residential developments across the north of England.

He added that following the successful completion of the Leeds project for Ridgeback Group, the Stockport scheme further strengthens Keady’s growing client base, which also includes major names such as Peel Holdings and Legal & General.

The project reflects continued investor confidence in regional residential markets, particularly in well-connected town and city centres where demand for modern apartments and build-to-rent accommodation remains strong.

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