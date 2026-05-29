Waitrose Accelerates Expansion with New London and Manchester Stores

Waitrose has unveiled plans to open two new supermarkets in London and Manchester as part of its ambitious long-term growth strategy and £1bn investment programme.

The retailer will launch new stores in Hale Barns, South Manchester, and Cricklewood in North West London, strengthening its presence in two key markets while continuing to modernise and expand its national estate.

Together, the new supermarkets will provide more than 30,000 sq ft of retail space and are expected to open this autumn. The Hale Barns location is currently trading, while the Cricklewood store forms part of a newly developed site.

The latest openings represent another significant step in Waitrose’s wider strategy to bring the brand closer to more customers through carefully selected locations and modern retail formats.

Tina Mitchell, retail director at Waitrose, said the new stores are an important part of the company’s plans to expand its reach while continuing to deliver the quality, service and convenience that customers expect.

The investment forms part of a broader programme that extends well beyond new store openings. Waitrose has identified supply chain modernisation, network expansion and estate improvement as key priorities for future growth.

As part of this commitment, the retailer plans to refurbish 28 existing stores during the year, enhancing customer experience and ensuring its portfolio remains fit for the future. The programme reflects a growing trend among major retailers to invest in both physical stores and operational infrastructure as consumer expectations continue to evolve.

The openings also support local employment, with existing Asda employees at the Hale Barns store set to transition into roles within Waitrose, while additional recruitment will take place across both locations.

The announcement follows Waitrose’s recent move into the travel retail market, with its products now being stocked in four RELAY stores at Heathrow Terminal 2. The initiative marks the retailer’s first entry into airport retailing and forms part of a wider effort to reach customers through new channels and locations.

With further investment planned across its store network, supply chain operations and customer experience initiatives, Waitrose continues to position itself for long-term growth while reinforcing confidence in the future of bricks-and-mortar retail.

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