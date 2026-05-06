West London hyperscale data centre approved in £1bn digital infrastructure boost

Pure Data Centres and SEGRO have secured planning approval for a major hyperscale data centre development at Premier Park in west London, representing a £1 billion investment into the capital’s growing digital infrastructure sector.

The scheme was approved by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation planning committee and will transform a redundant warehouse site into a state of the art, liquid cooled facility designed to support increasing demand for AI ready infrastructure and high capacity computing.

Designed by Scott Brownrigg, the three storey development will provide 72MW of power capacity across 22,365 sq m of floorspace. The facility will include nine data halls, office accommodation, storage areas, plant space and a secure entrance pavilion, alongside a dedicated substation to power the site.

Construction is expected to commence in 2026, with the project being delivered through a joint venture between Pure Data Centres Group and SEGRO.

The building has been designed with operational efficiency at its core, using a simple linear layout to maximise IT capacity while maintaining a strong architectural presence within the surrounding industrial landscape. The scheme has also been developed with sustainability in mind, targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and EPC A rated office space.

Environmental measures include photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting systems and the potential use of heat recovery technology to improve energy performance and reduce operational impact.

The approval further strengthens Park Royal’s position as a key industrial, logistics and technology hub in west London, as demand for advanced digital infrastructure continues to accelerate across the UK market.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals