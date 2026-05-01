Getting the fundamentals right: Why early-stage discussion determines data centre success

By Rob Davies, chapmanbdsp

The rapid expansion of digital infrastructure has put unprecedented pressure on the delivery of data centres. As programmes shorten and power constraints intensify, projects are increasingly judged on speed to market and megawatt yield. Yet, according to Rob Davies, the industry’s greatest risks still arise long before construction begins. Due diligence, he explains, is where risk is cheapest to resolve; once a project pushes past concept delivery, every change costs both time and money.

Data centres are fundamentally investment-led developments, and return on investment is directly linked to IT load and available power. This naturally encourages clients to maximise capacity wherever possible. However, that pressure often results in “max packing”, designing maximum yield before constraints are properly understood. The consequences frequently emerge later in the programme: deliverables are over-promised, designs prove unusable, yield is lost through redesign and all stakeholders expend significant fees correcting issues that could have been prevented. Naturally, decisions taken at the outset lock in cost, programme and flexibility far more than those made later, and Davies stresses that doing the work properly first time avoids costly reversals. In the current race to secure ever-greater power capacity, there is a growing temptation to accelerate these early steps to claim headline megawatts. Yet rushing the foundations of a project rarely improves returns; in practice, it often hinders ROI by forcing redesign, delaying delivery and reducing the very capacity developers were trying to maximise in the first place.

Central to this is technical due diligence, which Rob Davies argues must be carried out rigorously at the very outset of a project rather than rushed through or treated as a procedural step under pressure to progress quickly into delivery. Early investigation establishes the direction of the project, informing whether a site is viable before major commitments are made. Aside from Power availability, flood risk, connectivity, environmental constraints (EIA requirements) and planning considerations all directly affect investment. Communication in these early stages prevents delays further down the line, particularly as competition for grid capacity intensifies. In an environment where speed is increasingly strategic, a site without a clear path or ‘ramping plan’ to power may never proceed regardless of design quality.

Rob Davies, with his architectural background, also highlights the importance of holistic thinking during the feasibility stage. Early studies are often undertaken by a single discipline due to limited budgets, but this can create bias and downstream problems. Instead, bringing together architecture, engineering, planning and civils/site considerations from day one creates clarity for clients and investors. Looking at mechanical and electrical capabilities, site adjacencies, civils, power and planning together, rather than sequentially, enables clearer decisions and reduces redesign. Within chapmanbdsp’s integrated model, fewer handovers mean design, engineering, cost and delivery thinking remain aligned from the outset, while buildability and spatial efficiency can be assessed immediately alongside IT yield and power capabilities, the usual drivers.

Rob’s architectural background shapes this approach. He focuses on translating technical constraints into clear commercial options, building strong relationships with clients and avoiding over-promising. Clients, he says, do not want drawings; they want certainty. Early conversations must therefore centre on outcomes and honest advice, even when that requires difficult discussions about achievable capacity.

As demand grows and infrastructure becomes more complex, early collaboration must extend beyond consultants. Shorter programmes and constrained utilities mean the supply chain, modular manufacturers and alternative energy providers increasingly need to be engaged from the start. Phased and modular delivery strategies can accelerate deployment, while future power solutions may require new ways of thinking about grid reliance. Getting the right people involved early allows projects to move faster later.

Trust plays a defining role in this highly specialised sector. Clients rely heavily on advisors because delivery is everything, and confidence is built through clarity and consistent outcomes. Under-promising and over-delivering, Rob Davies argues, remains more valuable than ambitious projections that cannot be achieved. Early-stage transparency not only supports better decisions but encourages repeat collaboration across developers, funds and operators.

Rob Davies believes success is determined much earlier. Early-stage design is not simply preparation, it establishes whether a project works at all. As data centre demand accelerates and infrastructure pressures grow, competitive advantage will come less from how quickly facilities are built and more from how intelligently they begin.

credit – Geoffrey Moffett

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